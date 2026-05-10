Momos are one of those snacks that almost everyone loves, whether you enjoy them steamed, fried or loaded with chutney. But if you have ever tried making them at home, you will know that kneading the dough and getting the perfect shape can feel quite tricky. Now imagine making soft, delicious momos without using any maida or even preparing dough. Sounds surprising, right? This clever twist not only saves time but also makes the dish lighter and healthier. The result is a batch of flavourful, melt-in-the-mouth momos that are incredibly easy to put together. This unique recipe was shared by Masterchef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle.

How Are No-Maida Momos Different From Regular Momos?

No-maida momos are made without refined flour or traditional dough, which sets them apart from regular momos. Instead, they use a vegetable and paneer mixture as the outer layer. This not only simplifies the preparation but also gives them a softer, lighter texture while still delivering the same comforting flavours.





Also Read: How Momos Came To India And Became A Popular Street Food Snack

Are No-Maida Momos A Healthier Option Than Regular Momos? Can You Eat Them During Weight Loss?

Yes, no-maida momos are generally a healthier alternative as they avoid refined flour and include nutrient-rich ingredients like vegetables and paneer. They are lighter, easier to digest and can be lower in calories, especially when steamed or boiled. If eaten in moderation and prepared with minimal oil, they can be a good addition to a balanced weight loss diet.

How To Make No-Maida, No-Dough Momos At Home | Easy Momos Recipe

Start by adding chopped carrots, cabbage and a pinch of salt to a bowl. Mix well and let it rest for some time. After a while, transfer the mixture to a muslin cloth and squeeze out the excess water. Transfer it back to a bowl and add crumbled paneer, chopped coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, green chilli, salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Mix well. Take a portion of the mixture in your hand, shape it into a flat circle, place a small cheese cube in the centre and seal it to form a ball. Coat the balls in rice flour, then dip them in water. Repeat the coating process once more. Cook the balls in boiling water for 3 to 6 minutes, then serve hot.

Watch the full recipe video below:



Can You Use Maida Instead Of Rice Flour For Coating The Momos?

Yes, you can use maida instead of rice flour for coating the momos, but it may change the texture. Rice flour helps create a light and slightly crisp outer layer, while maida can make the coating a bit heavier and softer. If you do use maida, make sure the coating is thin so the momos do not become dense. For best results, rice flour is usually preferred in this recipe.

What Type Of Cheese Is Best For Adding To These Momos? Can You Skip It?

Processed cheese or mozzarella works best for this recipe as it melts well and gives the momos a soft, gooey centre. You can also use cheddar if you prefer a slightly sharper flavour. If you do not have cheese or want to skip it, the momos will still taste delicious, but you will miss out on the creamy texture and rich bite that the cheese adds.





Also Read: Are Steamed Momos Healthier Than Fried Ones? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Reveals

Pro Tips To Make Perfect Momos At Home

Ensure a firm texture: Make sure the balls are compact and tightly shaped so they hold their form while cooking and do not break apart. Always use boiling water: Add the balls only to properly boiling water. This step is crucial, as adding them to warm or simmering water may cause them to fall apart. Handle gently while cooking: Avoid stirring too much once the balls are in the water, as excessive movement can make them fragile and cause them to break.

And just like that, you have a healthier, fuss-free way to enjoy your favourite momos at home.