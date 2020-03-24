This Pink And Peppy Immunity-Boosting Juice Requires Only These Three Fruits!

As you spend more and more time indoors, it is perhaps a good time to have a look at your kitchen and treasure it holds. Our fruit baskets are packed with juicy and delectable fruits that could do wonders for our overall health, skin and weight. Additionally, they could also perhaps prove beneficial for your immunity. According to experts, for maximum benefits, you should eat a range of fruits to ensure intake of a range of vital antioxidants. While you should ideally eat your fruits whole, you could also blend them together in a refreshing juice. Make sure you juice them at home. Store-bought juices often contain hidden sugar.





This pink lime juice recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi packs the goodness of not one or two, but three fruits. Yes, you heard us! Combining immunity-boosting properties of pomegranate, orange and lemon, this juice could serve as a delectable drink that helps ward off risk of infections, cold, cough and flu. All these fruits are a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants that help fight free radical activity, boost immunity and fortify you from within. The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. You can eliminate the sugar from the recipe as the pomegranate seeds and orange juice come with their own natural sweetness. You could also leave out the ice as it may lead to cough and sore throat.

Watch: Recipe Video of Pink Lemonade:

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



