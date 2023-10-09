Does this happen often with you - enjoying a delicious meal at our favourite restaurant, only to be plagued by uncomfortable bloating afterwards? It's a common issue, but we found a simple and tasty solution to help you avoid that post-meal bloating discomfort. Restaurant food is delicious - precisely the reason we go for it, but it is also heavy, which often leads to indigestion. Let us introduce you to a small pre-meal snack that can make a big difference in your dining experience. Just pop these tiny, flavourful balls before heading out to a restaurant and enjoy the food without worrying about the aftermaths of a lavish meal.

This hack has come from dietitian Manpreet Kalra, who also gave the recipe on her Instagram page. The best part? It is super easy to make and you can carry it with you and can have it on the go to prevent bloating after eating out.





So, whether you going to a restaurant or ordering food at home, keep these tiny bloating-beating balls handy.

The Science Behind It:





Before we discuss the recipe, let's understand why this snack works. The key ingredients: ginger powder (saunth), carom seeds (ajwain), and jaggery-each play a unique role in aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

How To Prevent Bloating - How This Pre-Meal Snack Helps

It is all the play of the star ingredients:

1. Dry Ginger Powder (Saunth)

Dry ginger has been used for centuries in Ayurveda for its digestive properties. It helps stimulate digestive enzymes, soothe the gastrointestinal tract, and alleviate bloating and gas.

2. Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Ajwain is another powerhouse of digestion. It contains thymol, a compound that aids in the release of gastric juices, thus improving digestion and reducing the chances of bloating.

3. Jaggery

Jaggery acts as a natural sweetener and a laxative in this recipe. It not only adds a touch of sweetness but also aids in digestion by promoting the release of digestive enzymes. Additionally, jaggery is rich in minerals, making it a healthier alternative to refined sugar.

How To Make The Pre-Meal Snack To Avoid Bloating:

Begin by grinding the carom seeds (ajwain) and jaggery together until they form a smooth paste. In a bowl, combine the ground ajwain-jaggery paste with the dry ginger powder (saunth). Mix them thoroughly until they form a uniform mixture. You'll notice a delightful blend of sweet, spicy, and earthy flavours.





Now, take small portions of the mixture and roll them into bite-sized balls. The texture should be pliable enough to shape easily. Roll them between your palms, and you're done!





Watch the complete recipe video here:







Place these pre-meal malls in a small container and carry it with you. Just before your main meal, take one of these pre-meal balls and savour its unique flavour. Allow it to dissolve in your mouth, and let the digestive magic happen.