We all have felt bloated after certain meals. It is possibly one of the most common problems we all face. Bloating occurs when gas produced by the breakdown of food accumulates in your stomach, rather than passing out. This is when we feel uneasiness and pain in the tummy, further leading to acidity, indigestion and other gastric problems. What do you do then? Of course, look for a quick fix for the uneasiness. While there are variety of digestives available in the market, but they only provide instant relief. What you need is a solution that will prevent it from recurring in the longer run. Fret not, we have got you covered. We bring you lists of foods that you should avoid and eat to prevent bloating. Let's take a look.

Here're 5 Worst Foods For Bloating:

1. Legumes

Legumes are considered to be one of the worst foods when it comes to causing bloating. Although they are a great source of protein, they also contain certain fibres that are not easily absorbed by our bodies. If you want to avoid bloating, it's best to stay away from beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas.

2. Apples

We've all heard the popular saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." However, it certainly doesn't keep bloating away. The sorbitol and fructose present in apples can be difficult to digest for some people, leading to bloating and gas.

3. Onions

Onions are considered to be one of the primary dietary sources of fructans, which are soluble fibres that can cause bloating and other digestive issues. To minimise these effects, it's recommended to consume cooked onions instead of raw ones.

4. Dairy Products

If you're someone who's lactose intolerant, dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter can cause excessive bloating. You could opt for lactose-free products or other alternatives such as soy, coconut, or almond milk.

5. Carbonated Beverages

Another common cause of bloating is the consumption of carbonated beverages. As these drinks contain significant amounts of carbon dioxide, it can become trapped and lead to increased pressure in the stomach.

Here're 5 Best Foods For Bloating:

1. Cucumber

Cucumber is a great option for those looking to manage bloating as it boasts an impressively high water content, with levels reaching up to 95%. This makes it an ideal choice for preventing bloating and water retention caused by dehydration. If you're looking for interesting ways to add cucumber to your diet, click here for some ideas.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a great food choice, as they are packed with potassium, an essential mineral that helps regulate fluid balance within the body. They also contain a significant amount of fibre, which may aid in preventing bloating and water retention.

3. Papaya

Papaya is another great food option for managing bloating. It contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in breaking down amino acids in the body, preventing bloating and other digestive issues. Here are some ways you can include papaya in your diet.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent source of prebiotics and can work wonders when it comes to reducing bloating. So, don't forget to add a healthy serving of yogurt to your daily meals to get rid of bloating.

5. Ginger

Ginger has long been known for its ability to soothe digestive issues, making it a popular remedy for bloating. This is due in part to an enzyme it contains called zingibain, which helps to break down protein more efficiently and support healthy digestion.





Now that you know of the best and worst foods for bloating, take the necessary steps and share your experience with us in the comments below.