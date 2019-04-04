Summer Diet Tips: 5 Herbal Teas That May Remedy Bloating And Gas

Summer Diet Tips: Sip on chamomile tea to relieve bloating

Highlights Summer may bring along bloating and gas troubles

Ginger, lemon and honey tea may help relieve trapped gas

Fennel tea may soothe the intestine and relieve bloating

Summer brings along its own set of health problems and indigestion and bloating are two of the most common ones. Bloating is basically a build-up of gas in the stomach and intestines. This is because our digestive system may sometimes not function optimally during summers. Bloating can be brought on by a number of causes, including eating a very large meal, drinking too much carbonated beverages, constipation, menstruation, etc. Bloating may be typically easily treated at home. One of the first things to do is to reduce the consumption of gas-producing foods like milk or dairy products, beans, cruciferous vegetables and greasy or oily foods.





Also Read: 11 Ingenious Ways to Avoid Bloating After Eating





There are certain herbal teas, which you may drink to reduce bloating as well. Here are just a few of them:

1. Ginger, Honey, Lemon Tea

Ginger is one of the foremost spices that can be used to remedy bloating and keep other digestive troubles away during summers. Adding honey and lemon to the mix provide a boost of flavour. Honey is healthy immunity-boosting sweetener, while lemon with vitamin C can keep your skin as well as other body functions healthy. Ginger, honey and lemon tea can be prepared with or without the use of tea leaves (caffeine-free). It's better to nix the caffeine, if you want to avoid bloating, but if you want a caffeinated version, try this recipe.

Summer Diet Tips: Beat the bloat with ginger, lemon and honey tea

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile flowers offer a number of health benefits, among which fighting stress and reducing inflammation are two of its main ones. Chamomile tea may also help you release trapped gas and hence may provide relief from bloating. There is some scientific evidence to suggest that drinking chamomile tea may help reduce bloating. Other purported benefits of the herbal tea may include relief from menstrual cramps and relief from joint pains.





Also Read: 7 Foods That May Cause Bloating





3. Peppermint Tea

One of the most reliable remedies for bloating includes drinking a cup of herbal peppermint tea. Mint tea may have soothing effects on the intestine and may help in reducing gastric stress. It is recommended for use by patients of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). It may also help with reducing abdominal pain.





4. Fennel Tea

Fennel seeds, or saunf, are one of the best desi spices that cool the body naturally and also help the smooth functioning of the digestive system. Saunf aides digestion of food; this is why Indians consume it post dinner. When boiled with water and consumed, fennel may provide anti-bloating benefits and may also help in remedying gas and cramps.





Also Read: Beat the Bloat: 5 Reasons You Might be Bloated





Summer Diet Tips: Saunf aides digestion of food





5. Caraway (Ajwain) Tea

Caraway, or ajwain seeds, are one of the best desi remedies for gas and indigestion. The pungent seeds are added to a number of our dishes to boost flavour and when consumed in the form of tea, it may promote digestion, due to the presence of thymol in it. Ajwain seeds are said to be an effective remedy for flatulence as well. All you have to do to make this herbal tea is to boil some ajwain seeds in water, filter the water into a cup and add black salt, honey (or any other sweetener of choice) and lemon to it.





If your bloating and gas persist for a long time, you should consult your doctor for proper treatment and medication.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







