Much has already been spoken about the versatility of Indian spices. Indian spices fascinate almost every person across the globe. Their taste, texture and aroma has been a matter of great discussion on the global food platform. Besides, these spices also have a dedicated fan base due to their pool of medicinal properties. From cumin to cinnamon and cloves- almost every spice in your pantry is loaded with health benefits and has been a part of Ayurveda since eons. If you dig in deep, you will find that every Ayurvedic churan or tablet includes these common spices in the ingredients. We have also seen extensive usage of these spices as home remedies or 'nuskhas' for common health problems - cough, cold, acidity, headache et al. This is why, most of the kitchen spices are deemed as superfoods.





One such popular example is hing (or asafoetida). Besides adding aroma to your dal and sabzi, hing is a powerhouse of nutrients that have an overall impact on health. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to explain the goodness of hing. According to her, "Hing is an Indian superfood that includes phytochemical ferulic acid, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-cancer, anti-spasmodic, as well as hepatoprotective properties". She further lists down the health benefits of hing. Let's take a look.

8 Health Benefits Of Hing:

1. It helps manage cholesterol.





2. It helps manage blood pressure level.





3. It prevents respiratory disorder.





4. It helps fight asthma.





5. It helps prevent pertussis.





6. It may help fight atherosclerosis.





Besides, Pooja Makhija further explains why she swears by hing. The reasons are:





7. Hing works wonders for gas flatulence.





8. It also works as a great antidote for headache.





Pooja Makhija further explains how one can consume hing to bring headache relief - add 1/4th to half teaspoon hing in half teaspoon ghee or oil and consume it on an empty stomach for about a month.





So, use kitchen spices wisely in your daily diet plan and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.