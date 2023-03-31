Hummus is one of the most versatile condiments, and it is also one of the most underrated. Although it may look unremarkable, it is so much more than its appearance suggests. If you have never made it from scratch at home, then you have been missing out. The potential for customization is immense. You can flavour it in different ways, switch out the base ingredient depending on what you have available in your kitchen, and even enhance its presentation with simple garnishes to make an impressive party appetizer. Most importantly, we promise you that the hummus you make at home will be far superior to anything you can find in a jar at the supermarket.





Today, we have an interesting variation for you. But before we get into the recipe, here is everything you've ever wanted to know about hummus.

Make hummus with fresh green peas.

What Is Hummus?

Hummus is a condiment or dip traditionally made with chickpeas, tahini (roasted sesame paste), and lemon juice. It originated in the Levant and Egypt and has been enjoyed all over the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and North Africa. The ways of making it are as diverse as the regions in which it is found. Over the years, it has gained popularity worldwide and is readily available in most metropolitan supermarkets in India, the US, and Europe, among others.

How Do We Eat Hummus?

Hummus is typically served as a dip accompanied by warm pita bread, pita crisps, or other types of bread. It is also served alongside vegetable/salad sticks or grilled chicken and meats. It makes for a wonderful party dip and is easy to make in large batches. Lately, it has also become a popular spread on sandwiches and can be rolled in rotis for a filling meal.

Is Hummus Served Hot Or Cold?

Traditionally, hummus is served slightly warm, but it is entirely a personal preference that can vary from person to person or even region to region.





Can Hummus Be Made With Other Ingredients Than Chickpeas?

Hummus is traditionally made with chickpeas, but you can add many different ingredients to it, such as beetroot, roasted peppers, avocado, olives, and many more to add more colour and flavour to it. Over the years, there have also been variations that eliminate chickpeas altogether and use ingredients like white beans, kidney beans (rajma), and peas as the base ingredient. Our special variation for you today is a Green Pea and Mint Hummus.

Should Hummus Be Smooth Or Chunky?

Purists would probably advocate for silky-smooth hummus, but again, it is a matter of personal preference. We recommend the smooth variety for chickpea hummus and a slightly coarser one for the ones made with other beans and pulses.

Is Hummus High In Protein Or Carbohydrates?

Hummus is an excellent source of plant-based protein, high in fibre and good fats. A 100-gram serving of chickpea hummus contains 8 grams of protein and 14 grams of carbohydrates (of which 6 gms is dietary fibre).

Can Diabetics Eat Hummus?

Hummus is a great snack option for diabetics. It is full of complex carbs, high in dietary fibre, protein, heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals.

What To Eat With Hummus For Weight Loss?

If you are on a low-carb diet or avoiding refined carbohydrates, then hummus makes for a great snacking option for you. You can enjoy it with salad or vegetable sticks like carrots, peppers, celery, and cucumber for a satisfying and filling snack. You can even spread it on cucumber or lettuce to make breadless sandwiches or rolls with other fillings.

Is Too Much Hummus Bad for You?

Like everything else, the key to enjoying hummus is moderation. Consuming too much chickpea hummus (or any other form) can cause gas and bloating, which can lead to stomach discomfort or even pain.

Anything eaten in excess is not good for health.

Now for the best part, we have a special hummus recipe for you that uses green peas as the base. Green peas are a storehouse of nutrients and a popular choice for regulating blood sugar and diabetes. Not to mention, the beautiful and vibrant green colour that comes from blanching green peas and blending them with mint. It makes for a great party dip, sandwich spread, or even a snack (in moderation, of course).





This easy recipe uses only a few ingredients, can be ready in under 10-15 minutes, and is delicious to boot. Use fresh or frozen shelled green peas for this recipe. In a large pot, bring water and salt to a rolling boil, and blanch the green peas in it. Cook them for 3 minutes at a rolling boil, then drain and rinse under cold running water. Reserve about a cup of the salted boiling water for later.

Boil the veggies in a pot.

In a blender, add the peas, mint leaves, garlic, and a few tablespoons of the reserved salted water. Pulse a few times to make a coarsely ground mixture. Add the tahini, lemon juice, and some more water to make it easy to puree. Add the water in small increments to avoid making the hummus too runny. Blend until it is almost smooth yet retains a little texture.

Blend the boiled ingredients.

Make a fine paste of it.

Taste for salt and adjust if needed. To serve, transfer the hummus to a serving bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and mint leaves. Serve with warm pita, pita crisps, or toasties.

If you have any leftovers, which we doubt you will, you can easily store them in the refrigerator for 2-3 days in an airtight container. Click here for the full recipe.





We hope you try this green pea hummus recipe and share your reactions with us in the comments below.





Note: If tahini is not easily available in a supermarket near you, lightly toast 100 grams of white sesame and grind it to a smooth paste using a little olive oil as needed. You can store this in an airtight jar in the fridge for about a month.