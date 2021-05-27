After Italian cuisine, the recipes from Lebanese cuisine are taking the world by storm. From Falafel to Shawarma, Hummus to Baba Ganoush - there are a plethora of recipes waiting to be explored. Experts and researchers have also said time and again that the Mediterranean Diet is probably one of the healthiest diets across the world. Pita bread is one of the most commonly consumed breads in Lebanese cuisine. The puffed up bread is leavened with yeast and filled with all sorts of delicious fillings. If you're wondering how to make it at home, we have found the ultimate recipe for you!

Hummus and Pita bread is a common combination.

Pita bread can be made at home with a simple process. The recipe requires just four ingredients - flour, water, yeast and salt. The flour typically used is wheat flour, but can be substituted for refined flour or Maida as well. Baking enthusiasts would be surprised to know that the recipe of homemade Pita bread is a rather easy one. Unlike sourdough bread or banana bread - Pita bread is ready in no time. All you need to do is follow the process to result in a delicious Pita bread you can pair with your favourite Lebanese dips and condiments.

Homemade Pita Bread Recipe | How To Make Pita Bread

Start by preparing the yeast by mixing it with lukewarm water and leaving it to develop for 10-15 minutes. Take the yeast and mix it with flour, water and salt to knead a soft dough. Let the dough rise for about an hour. Now take 8-10 portions of the dough and roll it flat. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius until the Pita bread is puffed up and slightly brown. Your delicious Pita bread is ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Bring out the ingredients and start baking your own batch of oven-fresh Pita bread. Trust us, you won't be going back to the store brought ones.

Click here for the full step-by-step recipe of Pita bread.