The ritual of having evening tea holds a special place in the hearts of Indians. Crispy and greasy snacks paired with a cup of hot kadak chai is a combination that provides immense comfort. While evening tea time is synonymous with pakoda, samosa and kachori, at times, these snacks can get a bit mundane and boring. Don't you agree? If you're tired of eating the same snacks and want to excite your taste buds with some new flavours, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a mouth-watering falafel recipe that will definitely spruce up your tea time experience. Falafel is a popular Middle Eastern street food.





Falafel is made with a mixture of ground chickpeas and a blend of flavourful spices and are deep-fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside and fluffy and soft from the inside, this Middle Eastern snack has fans all around the world. The best part is that you can make this yummy snack in just under 30 minutes. Whether you feel like having something crispy with your chai or simply want to treat your guests with something different, this falafel recipe is a must-try! Pair it with some hummus or pita bread and you're good to go! Take a look at the recipe below.





Falafel Recipe: How To Make Falafel

To begin, add chickpeas (chana) in a bowl and mash them nicely using a fork. Add chopped garlic, onion, cumin powder, coriander powder, parsley leaves, pepper and salt. Mix well. Now, add the chickpea flour and combine everything together.





Divide the mixture into equal portions and form small balls using your hands. (You can also use some water to wet your hands at this stage). Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the balls until crispy and golden brown in colour. Once done, transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Serve hot with a side of hummus or pita bread. Falafels are ready!





For the step-by-step recipe of falafel, click here.





Sounds easy, right? Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!