If you're someone who cooks often, you surely know the importance of possessing a good chopping board. This kitchen tool allows us to chop, cut, and slice our food with finesse, making the process of cooking a lot easier and more fun, doesn't it? However, many find it challenging to shop for one. Nowadays, you'll come across a variety of chopping boards in the market. While it's good to have options to choose from, it can also challenge your decision-making abilities. Do you find yourself in a similar situation? Are you feeling confused about which chopping board to pick? Fret not! We are here to solve all your doubts about chopping boards so that you're able to make the right decision while shopping for one. Below are five key factors you should evaluate before making your purchase.

Here Are 5 Factors To Keep In Mind Before Buying A Chopping Board:

1. What Material Is It Made From?

The first thing you should assess while shopping for a chopping board is the material. Chopping boards are made with different materials, such as wood, plastic, and glass. For heaving chopping and robustness, opt for a wooden chopping board. If you're looking for something affordable and lightweight, a plastic chopping board is ideal. A glass one is great for tasks like kneading dough.

2. Is It Knife-Friendly?

Another key aspect to evaluate is if the chopping board is knife-friendly. A knife-friendly chopping board ensures that your knives don't become blunt and their sharpness remains intact. If this is a matter of concern to you, consider choosing a wooden or a plastic chopping board. Both of these are durable and provide a surface that is gentle on knives.

3. Is It Easy To Clean?

Imagine buying a chopping board and not being able to clean it properly. What a bummer, right? To avoid being in such a situation, make sure to assess if the chopping board is easy to clean. Among all the varieties, a plastic chopping board is usually the easiest to clean, followed by a glass one. A wooden chopping board, on the other hand, tends to absorb flavours, making it challenging to clean.

4. How Durable Is It?

The durability of a chopping board determines how long it will last. While this mainly depends on usage, a wooden chopping board is the best pick because wood is quite sturdy and can handle a lot of wear and tear. Plastic chopping boards are also quite durable. However, glass chopping boards may not be as durable since they can break easily.

5. How Much Does It Cost?

Cost is another major factor to consider when shopping for a chopping board. The cost of chopping boards can begin from anywhere between Rs 200-300 and go up to Rs 2000. Make your purchase based on how often you use a chopping board. If you use it occasionally, you can make do with a cheaper one. However, if you use it on a regular basis, don't hesitate to spend extra and invest in a quality chopping board.





Now that you know about these points, keep them in mind and make an informed decision when buying a chopping board.