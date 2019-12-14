Too Much Or Sufficient? The Amount of Spinach In This Sandwich Has Left Internet Puzzled

Highlights American comicJosh Gonelman's sandwich has become the talk of town

How do you like your sandwich? Do you savour the greens, or do you pull them out before you grab a bite? When it comes to sandwiches, everybody has preferences. Which is why when American comic and writer Josh Gonelman tweeted a picture of his Turkey sandwich recently, the internet was left divided. The amount of spinach stuffed in the sandwich became a subject matter of debate for the Twitterati on Wednesday.





The greens garnered reactions from across the world, while some cannot stop outraging, some found all that spinach inside the sandwich absolutely perfect.





In his viral tweet, Gonelman wrote “I don't know what message she's trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich,”





I don't know what message she's trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich. pic.twitter.com/g8tYMI4Gkp



— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 12, 2019

The hilarious episode also got a number of celebrities weighing in with their opinion on the ‘right amount'.





“Omg have her arrested,” Andy Lassner, the executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” wrote.

“Unpopular opinion: That looks good as hell,” tweeted comedian Donni Saphire.





Some also sympathised with the sandwich maker, “she accidentally got too much spinach on the last produce order and is trying to cover it up so her boss doesn't find out spinach laundering”, tweeted a user.





she accidentally got too much spinach on the last produce order and is trying to cover it up so her boss doesn't find out



spinach laundering



— Brian Duffy (@brianduffytweet) December 12, 2019

I've seen tiny houses smaller than that.



— Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) December 12, 2019

As a spinach-aholic who has never once been served *enough* spinach, I want the name and address of this bodega.



— elaine layabout will fight for you (@elainelayabout) December 13, 2019

Gonelman revealed that he pulled out the spinach and ate it like a fully separate salad with a fork. Well, all's well that ends well we say. What do you think about the whole spinach controversy? Do let us know what is the fair amount for you in the comments below. We'd love to hear which side of the debate you see yourself. Also, click this link to try 11 of our best sandwich recipes at home.







