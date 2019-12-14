SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Too Much Or Sufficient? The Amount Of Spinach In This Sandwich Has Left Internet Puzzled

Too Much Or Sufficient? The Amount of Spinach In This Sandwich Has Left Internet Puzzled

When American comic and writer Josh Gonelman tweeted a picture of his Turkey sandwich recently, the internet was left divided.

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 14, 2019 17:51 IST

Reddit
Too Much Or Sufficient? The Amount of Spinach In This Sandwich Has Left Internet Puzzled
Highlights
  • American comicJosh Gonelman's sandwich has become the talk of town
  • The Turkey sandwich recently, the internet was left divided.
  • The amount of spinach stuffed in the sandwich has irked Twitterati

How do you like your sandwich? Do you savour the greens, or do you pull them out before you grab a bite? When it comes to sandwiches, everybody has preferences. Which is why when American comic and writer Josh Gonelman tweeted a picture of his Turkey sandwich recently, the internet was left divided. The amount of spinach stuffed in the sandwich became a subject matter of debate for the Twitterati on Wednesday. 

The greens garnered reactions from across the world, while some cannot stop outraging, some found all that spinach inside the sandwich absolutely perfect. 

In his viral tweet, Gonelman wrote “I don't know what message she's trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich,”

The hilarious episode also got a number of celebrities weighing in with their opinion on the ‘right amount'. 

“Omg have her arrested,” Andy Lassner, the executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” wrote. 

“Unpopular opinion: That looks good as hell,” tweeted comedian Donni Saphire. 

Some also sympathised with the sandwich maker, “she accidentally got too much spinach on the last produce order and is trying to cover it up so her boss doesn't find out spinach laundering”, tweeted a user. 

Gonelman revealed that he pulled out the spinach and ate it like a fully separate salad with a fork. Well, all's well that ends well we say. What do you think about the whole spinach controversy? Do let us know what is the fair amount for you in the comments below. We'd love to hear which side of the debate you see yourself. Also, click this link to try 11 of our best sandwich recipes at home. 

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  SpinachSandwichSalad
Diabetes Diet: 5 Delicious Winter Snacks For Diabetes Management
Diabetes Diet: 5 Delicious Winter Snacks For Diabetes Management
5 Protein-Rich Moong Dal Snacks You Can Try This Winter
5 Protein-Rich Moong Dal Snacks You Can Try This Winter

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 