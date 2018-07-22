Top 7 Food Outlets In Delhi Whose Name Will Make You Go LOL

Delhi is famous for its variety of cuisines, but sometimes, these food places in the city comes to be known for more than the dishes that they offer. When the owners become creative, they tend to name their outlet in the most wackiest way possible. Their clever name attracts more customers than usual, who appreciates a good pun every now and then. These little tricks on their part also make these places stand out than the rest, which only goes to work in their favour.





1. How You Brewing?





A very fun play on the classic quote by Joey - "How you doing?" is this cafe's name. Paying homage to the 90s classic sitcom 'Friends,' it attracts all the millennials that have grown up watching this show. Not just verbal allusions, but this cafe is high on popular cultural references being decorated with the couch and usual decor similar to fictional - Central Perk from the TV show. Apart from its usual attractiveness, it is known for continental and Italian cuisine that includes some of its most popular dishes - peri peri chicken pizza, chicken bruschetta, spaghetti and cheesy nachos.





Location: E-125, Amar Colony





Timings: 9AM to 11PM





Cost: INR 600 for two people (approx.)





A post shared by Nidhi Mahendroo photography (@capturebug) on Jun 14, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

2. Mahabelly





Get ready to get your belly full with a delectable Malayali cuisine. This food restaurant serves its dished with a twist. Specialising in appam, prawn biryani, mango prawn curry, and a lip-smacking mutton stew, the restaurant attracts people from all around Delhi with a weakness for these seafood delicacies. It has been consistently ranked as "the best South Indian food place" by all the foodies in the neighbourhood for its propensity to remain authentic to the traditional Malayali tastes.





Location: MA-A05, DLF Place Mall, Saket





Timings: Today 11AM to 10:45PM





Cost: INR 1,200 for two people (approx.)





A post shared by The Tasting Fork (@thetastingfork) on Jul 19, 2018 at 9:39am PDT





3. Jack 'n' Chill





Come on all the Jacks without your Jill to just chill (just kidding!). This cafe is known for all things good - pasta, spring roll, chicken stroganoff and honey chilli potatoes along with freaking good mocktails to drink and cool oneself after a long day. It is a little, cosy cafe found in Vijay Nagar, near to the University area, which makes it a go-to-place for college students. Additionally, its very funky decor gives a sure justice to its name. The most scrumptious dish to try here remains to be the blueberry cheesecake with its tangy and a mild sweetness.





Location: Shop B-1 Kharbanda Complex, Anand Vihar





Timings: 1PM to 11:30PM





Average Cost: INR 350 for two people (approx.)





A post shared by Two foodies on the way (@twofoodiesontheway) on Jun 27, 2018 at 11:42pm PDT





4. Wakhra Swaad





Literally translated to 'different taste.' It's a good play on the very popular song by Badshah- "Wakhra Swag." It perfectly suits their ambiance, which mainly specialises in Punjabi cuisine with its popular courses ranging from butter chicken, changezi chicken to mutton biryani and mutton korma. It elevates the taste of common chicken dishes with its selection of authentic Punjabi spices. It brings together all the hard-core non-vegetarians for a fun-filled evening of good food and even better atmosphere. It is a huge restaurant, which allows for family seating and other large gatherings for fine dining.





Location: Shop 16, L Block Market, Sector 11, Noida





Timings: 11AM to 11PM





Cost: INR 750 for two people (approx.)





A post shared by Wakhra Swaad (@wakhraswaad) on May 18, 2018 at 2:47am PDT





5. BarShala





This is not like any other school. Here you can drink and enjoy. Come at after hours, bored from work and indulge in some recreational fun. It offers a wide range of alcoholic beverages at reasonable prices. Even their menu is filled with punny and interesting names like desi maal, ande funde, ande ki maa and soya aasman among many others. Embellished with amusing phrases all around the bar, it is like a fun pathshala for its customers. Being dimly lit, it transports its visitors to some other lively and carefree dimension.





Location: Shop 3, Ground Floor, Building 37, Satyaniketan





Timings: 11AM to 12:30AM





Cost: INR 600 for two people (approx.) with alcohol





A post shared by Vinayak (@mamadinos) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:12am PST





6. Waffle O' Clock





It is time for some waffles because the clock has just struck Waffle O'clock. Located in Satyaniketan, it is a hub for college students. Always filled with young and dynamic customers, it is a lively place to be. It boasts of delectable waffles covered in hazelnut chocolate, brownies and chocolate chips. But, the most amazing thing to try here would definitely be its charcoal ice cream named as "Blackout Ice" served in a very quirky way with colourful topping. Best thing about this place is its decently priced-delicacies, which makes it affordable especially for college students.





Location: Shop 3, Building 37, Satyaniketan





Timings: Today 12Noon to 11:30PM





Cost: INR 250 for two people (approx.)





A post shared by BWC (@thebelgianwaffleco) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:13am PDT





7. Biryani To Die-T For





Found in Lajpat Nagar, this biryani is literally to die for. It's packed with double meaning and open to interpretation. It serves healthy versions of biryani, which you can eat while dieting. Made without adding, too, much oil, consuming its huge portion will not make you feel guilty. It is famous for giving a delightful experience to its customers with its perfectly cooked biryani rich in dry fruits. It serves good vegetarian option, too, in the form of tofu nuts and paneer tikka biryani. They don't fry their rice only roast it and serve it with saffron, ginger juliennes, and mint leaves.





Location: A-69, Lajpat Nagar 1





Timings: 10AM to 10PM





Cost: INR 750 for two people (approx.)



