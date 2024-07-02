The Pink City of Jaipur brims with rich history, lively culture and astounding architecture. But when it comes to dining, the city truly shines! There are so many great spots that cater to families, making sure both grown-ups and kids have a memorable time. Whether you are in the mood for traditional Rajasthani cuisine or want to tantalize your taste buds with international flavours, Jaipur has something for everyone! Are you looking for a family-friendly dining place in Jaipur? Then you have landed on the right page. Read on to know the top 10 places to dine in Jaipur with your family!





Also Read: Jaipur In 24 Hours: Exploring The City's Foodie Stops, Bazaars And Historical Gems

Here Are The Top 10 Family Restaurants And Cafes In Jaipur

1. Meeraki Kitchen

Based in Jaipur's Civil Lines area, Meeraki Kitchen is a delightful spot for families. This restaurant offers a unique blend of traditional and contemporary flavours, making it a favourite amongst locals and tourists. When visiting with family, make sure to try their Spicy and Tangy Monalisa pizza and Rose pasta, which will take your taste buds on a roller coaster ride. The spacious outdoor seating area provides a safe and comfortable environment for the children to play while parents relax and enjoy their meals!

Where: Near Civil Lines Metro Station Piller No. 88, 27, Ajmer Road, Madrampur, Jaipur.

2. Jaipur Adda

Are you a fan of dining on an elevation? Then Jaipur Adda is the place for you! Located on the rooftop of Hotel Nirwana Hometel, Jaipur Adda is known for its vibrant and lively atmosphere which is perfect for a family outing. The open-air setting of this restaurant offers panoramic views of the city, making it an amazing spot for kids. Don't forget to try their chilli lime skewers as they will surely wow your kids. It is a great place for parents to unwind with a refreshing drink while the children enjoy the beautiful Jaipur skies!





Where: Rooftop, Nirwana Hometel Mirza Ismail Road, Khasa Kothi Flyover, Jaipur

3. Dragon House

If you are a fan of Thai cuisine, then Dragon House is an absolute gem for you and your family. The moment you step in, you will see vibrant, colourful interiors that will instantly capture the kids' attention. Plus, the kid-friendly menu offers a wide range of options – from spring rolls to soups to gyozas to noodles, making sure even the pickiest eaters find something. With an engaging environment and mouthwatering dishes, Dragon House offers the perfect dining for kids and adults!





Where: Mirza Ismail Road, Khasa, Kothi Circle, Jaipur.

4. Steam

Steam at Rambagh Palace offers a unique and delightful experience inside a restored steam engine. This historic setting is sure to fascinate children and adults alike. The menu includes a variety of kid-friendly foods – from delectable pasta to lip-smacking kebabs. The ambience is both charming and cosy, providing a memorable backdrop for a family meal. The delectable food combined with the serene atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for families.





Where: Bhawani Singh Road, Rambagh, Jaipur.

5. Govindam Retreat

A vegetarian person's paradise, Govindam Retreat is a restaurant that offers comfort and wholesome food. This family-friendly restaurant offers several dishes that appeal not just to kids but to adults as well. From hearty soups to rich gravies to authentic Rajasthani Thali, the options available in this restaurant are endless. The serene setting combined with the attentive service creates a perfect atmosphere for parents and kids to create memories.





Where: First Floor, All Rajasthan Shilp Gram Udyog, Brahampuri, Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur

6. Okra

Love fine dining? Then head straight to Okra in Jaipur Marriott. This restaurant offers multi-cuisine food, an extensive buffet and a la carte options. From mouth-watering waffles to juicy kebabs to soups to wraps to pizzas and pasta, their extensive menu offers a wide variety of food options so that the young diners are well-catered for. The spacious seating and friendly staff make it a pleasant dining experience for families!





Where: Ashram Marg, Near, Jawahar Circle, Jaipur.

7. The Forresta Kitchen & Bar

Nestled in the lush green surroundings of Devraj Niwas, The Forresta Kitchen & Bar is perfect if you want to enjoy good food in a peaceful surrounding. This family-friendly restaurant has a lot of open space that the kids can enjoy, allowing parents to entice their taste buds with delectable food. Their menu offers a wide range of options – from tasty chicken wings to melt-in-mouth dahi ke kebabs along with an extensive line of drinks. The relaxed vibe and outdoor seating make it a great spot for family gatherings!





Where: Devraj Niwas, Mirza Ismail Road, near Khasa Kothi Flyover, Bani Park, Jaipur





8. Chokhi Dhani

Probably one of the most famous places in Jaipur, Chokhi Dhani is an ethnic village resort that offers an immersive experience with traditional Rajasthani cuisine. Indulge yourself and the kids into amazing camel rides and a buffet-style meal that caters to all ages. Plus, the buffet features a wide array of authentic Rajasthani dishes that ensure there's something for everyone. Chokhi Dhani's lively atmosphere and cultural richness make it a perfect spot to spend time with your family.





Where: 12 Miles Tonk Road via Vatika Jaipur.

9. Anokhi Café

A haven for health-conscious families, Anokhi Café is an all-organic restaurant. The café's menu boasts freshly prepared organic meals – including salads, sandwiches and desserts. The cosy setup, along with a wide range of food options makes it a favourite spot for parents and kids alike. The relaxed and friendly atmosphere at Anokhi Café ensures that families can enjoy a peaceful and nutritious meal together.





Where: 2nd floor, KK Square, Prithviraj Road, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

10. Zolocrust

Zolocrust is a 24*7 café where children can watch chefs in action through an open kitchen. The interactive kitchen experience is sure to amuse the young diners. Zolocrust offers an extensive range of options – from lip-smacking falafels to freshly baked cheesecakes. The kid-friendly dishes and the vibrant atmosphere of Zolocrust make it a fun and enjoyable dining experience for families. Whether you are looking for a hearty meal or a quick snack, Zolocrust is the place to be.





Where: Hotel, Clarks Amer, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Chandrakala Colony, Durgapura, Jaipur.





Also Read: 10 Budget-Friendly Restaurants And Cafes In Jaipur You Shouldn't Miss