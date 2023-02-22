Have you ever visited a farm and experienced the joy of picking fresh organic vegetables from the farmer next door? If not, then you should make it a point to experience it at least once. Delhi is known for its bustling city life, but many of us often forget about the beautiful farms and farmlands that lie around it. A farm visit is a great way to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy some peaceful time in nature. Farm visits are an opportunity to explore organic vegetable farming, experience village life, meet friendly locals, try local dishes, observe animals, take part in traditional activities like harvesting crops, or simply relax amidst nature. Farm visits near Delhi can be fun for groups and individuals, alike! And it's not just about being close to nature - you can also buy organic vegetables or plan day picnics with your family. So why not make the most of these farm trips near Delhi?





Note: Some of these places require prior reservations, so do give them a call before you head out.

Here Are 5 Of The Best Farms In Delhi You Must Visit Before Its Too Hot Outside:

1. Farmer Next Door, Gurgaon

Nestled just off the NH8, it's very easy to get to Farmer Next Door in Gurgaon. Farmer Next Door is the brainchild of J. Anand Kaushik and Anuradha J. Naresh who aimed to make farming accessible to urban dwellers, as well as to create curiosity among the next generation towards growing their own food. There is lots to do - animal feeding, picking your veggies and some lovely picnic spots, as well as renting a patch of landing to grow your own vegetables. Now, how cool is that! The farm is home to hundreds of animals, including lambs, goats, ducks, chickens and cows. You can pet them or feed them - kids just love it.

Where: Gurgaon

2. Rangmanch Farms, Gurgaon

One of the largest farms in Delhi-NCR, Rangmanch Farms is spread over 14 acres of lush green farmland, just 20 minutes from Gurgaon, near Sultanpur bird sanctuary. The farm is home to more than 10,000 plants and trees. Rangmanch is a lavish farm with plenty for kids, including zipline, rock climbing, rappelling, 20 obstacles high and low rope course and several ground-based activities. One of the highlights is camel and horse rides though, where you back a horse or camel and take a round of the farm. That made a few happy faces! The staff are very friendly, and the map is clear with an extensive plan of what's on at what time.

Where: Gurgaon

3. Krishi Cress, Delhi

Set on the outskirts of Delhi, Krishi Cress is an urban experiential farm is for all those who are looking to experience a clean and natural lifestyle in the urban areas and get away from the bustling city life. You'll find manicured farm patches, flourishing gardens and well-kept grounds. A beautiful place for kids living in urban areas to learn, grow and experience farm life, first-hand. Kirshi Cress is also quite popular for their fresh organic produce. A line of farm products, including freshly brewed kombucha and more than 12 kinds of artisanal cheese, round out the Krishi Cress experience. We're already planning to head over ASAP!

Where: Dera Gaon, Delhi





4. Salad Days Farm, Delhi

Tucked in-and-around the plush neighbourhood of Delhi, Salad Days Farm in Vasant Kunj is the perfect place for a fun-filled family day out. It offers a range of activities for all age groups - from nature walks to picking fresh vegetables from the farm. You can explore the vast expanse of greenery, visit the organic vegetable patches, enjoy fresh salads and smoothies made from farm-grown produce, or just relax under the shade of trees. At Salad Days Farm, you'll be sure to have an unforgettable day out with your family, no matter what your budget is. So head there and make some lasting memories!

Where: Vasant Kunj, Delhi

5. Mangar Integrated Farm, Faridabad

Mangar Integrated Farm is the perfect place for a day out with family and friends. Located in the heart of nature, it offers a unique experience for visitors. From farm visits to day picnics, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Kids can enjoy petting animals, playing in the playground and exploring the farm. Adults can relax and take in the beautiful scenery while enjoying some delicious food from the on-site restaurant. Mangar Integrated Farm is also pet friendly, so you can bring your furry friends along for a fun day out!

Where: Faridabad

