Thanks to the amazing weather and plenty of options to choose from, foodies are now out to explore all sorts of new restaurants and eateries. From sumptuous North Indian food to craft beers, restaurants in the capital city have so much to offer. Even in Delhi's NCR region, cities like Gurugram are seeing an uptick in new restaurants in the recent past. Restaurateurs are trying to entice diners with impeccable food, an interesting ambience and a quality dining experience. While existing eateries are always there, we have collated a list of new restaurants in Gurugram that are a must-visit for foodies. So, take your pick and try these newly-opened eateries in the millennium city.

Here Are 7 New Restaurants And Eateries In Gurugram That Foodies Must Visit:

1. Gulati's

One of the legacy brands of Delhi, Gulati's serves up some lip-smacking North Indian and Mughlai food. Their legendary butter chicken is the talk of foodies all over town. Luckily for Gurugram residents, Gulati's has just opened up a new outlet in Gurugram offering the same classic taste at a new location.





Where: A Block, DT Mega Mall, Golf Course Road Upper Ground Floor, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram

Cost for two: Rs. 1,500 approx.

2. Anardana

Giving Indian food a contemporary twist, Anardana has created waves all over social media. Their traditional preparations with a funky twist truly offer a wholesome and unique experience. Gurugram residents rejoice as it has opened an all-new outpost in Sector 66.





Where: Ground Floor, M3M International Financial Center, Sector 66, Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs. 1,700 approx.

3. Big Chill

Another popular place among Delhi's diners, Big Chill has made its Gurugram debut recently. Located on the ground floor of the popular foodie destination Cyber Hub, it is a stone's throw away from most offices and workplaces.





Where: 01, Ground Floor, KA, DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs. 2,000 approx.





4. Barista Diner

Best known for its amazing coffee, Barista has expanded to the luxury dining segment as well. With multiple cuisines, a live counter, and a vibrant casual dining space - Barista Diner is a must-visit for Gurgaon residents. You can choose from Italian, continental and Indian dishes here.





Where: Airia Mall - Sector 68, Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs. 1,200 approx.

5. Brew Dog

If you are looking for a place to unwind with near and dear ones over a glass of craft beer and some crunchy snacks, Brew Dog is the place to be. The pet-friendly café has up to 24 beers on offer along with cocktails, munchies and platters. It makes the perfect addition to the vibrant city's nightlife!





Where: T1-104 Plaza Level, One Horizon Center, DLF city phase V, Gurugram





Price for two: Rs. 1,800 approx.





6. Reflex Bar And Brewery

With Instagram-worthy interiors and a buzzing atmosphere, Reflex Bar and Brewery is another one for all beer lovers out there. You can enjoy a range of amazing drinks, and cocktails along with an exciting menu at this eatery in Sector 66, Gurugram.





Where: Ground Floor, M3M International Financial Centre, Unit R3013, 15, Golf Course Ext Rd, Sector 66, Gurugram





Cost for two: Rs. 1,600 approx.

7. CoCo Ichibanya

Japanese food has been taking the world by storm, and it was only a matter of time before Gurugram got an outpost of its own! CoCo Ichibanya is a restaurant chain from Japan that pairs authentic curries with rice as is the food tradition. Explore an all-new menu at their outlet in Cyber City.





Where: 1st Floor, Hub, DLF Cyber Hub, Sector 24, Gurugram.





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000 approx.