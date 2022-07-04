It's almost impossible to get kids and many stubborn elders to get to eat torai (ridge gourd). Given the various health benefits this green vegetable provides, it is also difficult to ignore it. We found a great way to make a delicious dish out of torai that will leave your family licking their fingers and finish off every morsel of it from the plate. Make bharwan (stuffed) torai and see the magic happen. Bharwan torai is super easy to make and the result is astounding. So, go ahead and get the torai out of your pantry, and surprise your family with this new creation.





The recipe for this delicious torai dish was shared on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Parul' and we must admit that it was a good find. Want to know how to make it? Keep reading.





Also Read: Leftover Turai Peels? Turn Them Into This Healthy And Tasty Recipe

Bharwan Torai Recipe I How To Make Stuffed Tori At Home:

Peel the torai, cut off its end and cut into long pieces. Then slit the pieces to make space for the filling. Now make the masala for the stuffing. Combine dhaniya powder, haldi, saunf, jeera, red chilli powder, garam masala, hing, garlic, ginger, amchoor powder and salt to taste. Also add some water so that the masalas combine well. Stuff this masala in the torai.

Now heat oil in pan, saute onions till brown, add green chillies, haldi, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and the stuffed torai. Mix well. Also add some salt. Pour some water, cover the pan and cool till torai softens. This may take anything between 10 and 15 minutes. Keep stirring so that the sabzi doesn't stick to the pan. Finally, garnish with coriander leaves and serve with roti or paratha or naan.





You can watch the complete recipe video of Bharwan Torai here:





Make this super tasty torai sabzi and see how you and your family start liking this healthy vegetable. Let us know how it turned out.