Momos are undoubtedly among the most beloved street foods. Their soft and juicy texture makes it quite hard to resist indulging in them. As the weekend is just around the corner, we have all the more reason to treat ourselves to some yummy momos. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian ones, we bring you an impressive range of pan-fried momos from Wow! Momo that you can relish with your loved ones this weekend. And do you know what's even more exciting? If you use the NDTV Big Bonus App to buy these momos, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5 % rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards forever. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Also Read: Add These 5 Healthy Sugar Alternatives To Your Diet And Earn Rewards On NDTV Big Bonus App

Here Are 5 Pan-Fried Momos You Can Enjoy This Weekend:

1. Veggie Pan-Fried Momo

If you're someone who enjoys veg momos, then these pan-fried versions will surely tantalise your taste buds. They are crispy on the outside and perfectly juicy on the inside. This momo is stuffed with veggies such as cabbage, carrots, and onions. So, go ahead and treat yourself to these classic vegetable delights.

2. Chicken Pan-Fried Momo

Our next variety of momos is for all the chicken lovers out there! The soft and juicy minced chicken stuffing will transport you to heaven as soon as you take the first bite of it. You can pair these chicken pan-fried momos with spicy schezwan sauce to relish their taste even more.

3. Paneer Pan-Fried Momo

Another popular choice of momos among vegetarians is paneer momos. The combination of soft paneer and flavourful spices offers an absolute treat to the taste buds. And not to forget its irresistible crispy exterior. These momos make the perfect treat to indulge in this weekend.

Also Read: Buy These 5 Healthy Flours On NDTV Big Bonus App And Get 20% In Rewards

4. Corn And Cheese Pan-Fried Momo

Imagine biting into a momo with cheese oozing out of it. Is this thought making your mouth water already? Then these corn and cheese pan-fried momos are a must-try this weekend. While cheese adds to the deliciousness of these momos, corn helps provide an extra layer of crunch and texture.

5. Chicken And Cheese Pan-Fried Momo

If you want to enjoy a non-vegetarian version of momos with extra cheese, then look no further than these chicken cheese pan-fried momos. It has a creamy texture that'll make you fall in love with it. These momos can be served as an appetiser for dinner parties on weekends.

So, why wait? Order these pan-fried momos and treat your taste buds to some lip-smacking flavours this weekend. The minimum amount to spend to earn these rewards is Rs 200. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to collect up to 5 % rewards and discount coupons while you shop. Once you link your cards to the app, you will increase your vINR balance forever when you use the same cards. The rewards you get with NDTV Big Bonus, are over and above any amount you receive from any credit card or bank rewards program and this vINR balance can be used to shop at any of the brands listed on the app.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.