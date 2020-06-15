Try Easy Jollof Rice Recipe For A Quick And Simple Meal (Recipe Inside)

SEARCH
Jollof rice is a popular dish in Africa, especially in Nigeria, that's why it is also called Nigerian rice. It is a one-pot rice dish and is of great historical significance. The dish goes back to as long ago as 1500s

Neha Grover  |  Updated: June 15, 2020 17:52 IST

Jollof rice is a popular dish in Africa.

Highlights
  • Jollof rice is a popular meal in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
  • It is basically rice cooked in tangy tomato puree.
  • Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

After trying different types of biryani, pulao and khichdi, we were looking for a unique rice recipe, and we found a perfect one. Jollof rice is a popular dish in Africa, especially in Nigeria, that's why it is also called Nigerian rice. It is a one-pot rice dish and is of great historical significance. The dish goes back to as long ago as 1500s when this meal was a staple in Jollof empire. Jollof rice has been in and out of centuries since then, but retaining its essence with only slight variations from region to region. With global cultural exchange, jollof rice reached other countries too, impressing with its simplicity and great taste.

Traditional jollof rice is cooked with two main ingredients - rice and tomatoes. Think of it as tomato rice - basmati rice cooked in tangy tomato puree with a lot of seasoning. Spices of garlic, ginger, bay leaf, chilli peppers/bonnet peppers are also added along with onions. Use of such common ingredients makes it a universally viable meal, which can be easily cooked in any kitchen. So, here is an easy recipe of jollof rice that you can try at your home with common Indian ingredients.

(Also Read: 5 Light And Delightful Rice Meals For Summer)

tomato puree

Rice is cooked in tomato puree to make jollof rice. 

Jollof Rice Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups rice

5-6 tomatoes, pureed

1 large onion, sliced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow chilli pepper/ bonnet peppers (optional - only if you can find it)

4 cups chicken stock/vegetable stock/water

1 tsp curry powder

1 tsp thyme/basil leaves/oregano/any other herb

Salt to taste

Half tbsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chopped ginger

2 bay leaves (tej patta)

Method -

Step 1 - Rinse rice and boil it in water with some salt till almost cooked. Alternatively, you can cook rise with tomato puree also. 

Step 2 - Heat oil/ghee in a pan. Roast bay leaf, ginger, garlic, chilli pepper and onions.

Step 3 - Let the mixture cool down and grind it.

Step 4 - In the same pan, add back onion and spice mixture, add capsicum, tomato puree , some salt, curry water and stock/water, and let the paste boil for 10-15 minutes till gravy thickens and tomatoes are cooked.

Step 5 - Add boiled rice, mix well and cook for another 5 minutes.

Step 6 - Turn off the gas, garnish with herbs and serve.

Jollof rice in itself is a great dish but you can pair it with chicken, mutton or stir fried veggies or even with raita. We are sure you'll love this tomato-based tangy rice dish.
 

