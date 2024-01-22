Hyderabad is the cultural hub for lip-smacking food. A few years back, I had the privilege to visit the city of pearls, and it took me no time to instantly fall in love with what the city had to offer. Just like the Nawabs of Lucknow, the Nawabs of Hyderabad shared a fondness for rich food. From kebabs to curries to biryanis, the options for any meat lover are endless in this city. Of all the things that I tasted, a particular spicy mutton curry caught my eye and attention. When asked, the chef revealed it was Hyderabadi Pasinday. This dish is so flavorful and spicy and pairs well with naans and parathas. While this might not be the authentic Hyderabadi Pasinday recipe, it is somewhat close to it. If you are intrigued, read on to learn more about this spicy mutton dish!





Hyderabadi Pasinday is spicy and flavourful.

What Is the History of Hyderabadi Pasinday?

As per legends, Hyderabadi Pasinday is inspired by a dish that was served to the Mughal emperors between the 16th to 19th centuries. This slow-cooked non-vegetarian recipe is made from tender meats marinated in yogurt and spices. The result is tender meat floating in thick and aromatic gravy. This recipe is a perfect fusion of Northern and Southern culinary etiquettes and is often served on special occasions.

Why Should You Cook Hyderabadi Pasinday at Home?

Not just for its rich history, Hyderabadi Pasinday has a delectable flavour that makes it stand out from other mutton dishes. The tender meat, when marinated in yogurt and spices, absorbs its nutty taste. At home, you can control the quality and quantity of the ingredients being used in Hyderabadi Pasinday. You can also control the spice levels of the dish, and keep it low, especially if you are preparing it for your kids. Moreover, you can cook this recipe for a get-together or a weekend family meal!

Hyderabadi Pasinday is easy to make at home.

How to Cook Hyderabadi Pasinday: Recipe to Cook Hyderabadi Pasinday at Home

Hyderabadi Pasinday is easy to cook and requires all the flavorful ingredients from your pantry. It is spicy and pairs well with roti or naan. To make Hyderabadi Pasinday, marinate the mutton pieces in spices and yogurt. Prepare the masala by grinding all the solid spices and nuts. After the mutton is cooked, add the masala paste to it and let it absorb its flavours. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves, and it's done!





Have you tried this recipe before? Let us know in the comments below!