Weekends are made for special breakfasts! And what better way to make it memorable than with a unique and nutritious dish that satisfies both your taste buds and your health needs? Enter the delightful Palak Paneer Laccha Paratha. A flaky and crispy treat that combines the goodness of spinach and the richness of paneer, this dish is a surefire way to kickstart your weekend mornings.





But what exactly is this Lachha Paratha? Well, it's a flaky Indian flatbread that boasts an intricate, layered texture, making it a popular choice in North Indian cuisine. Traditionally made with a blend of wheat flour and all-purpose flour and cooked with aromatic desi ghee, this delicacy is often served in dhabas and restaurants. While some might prepare it in a tandoor, fret not if you don't have one at home - this recipe can be easily mastered on a regular tawa.







Now, why should you give the Palak Paneer Lachha Paratha a shot? Spinach, also known as the powerhouse of nutrients, not only helps combat iron deficiencies but also contributes to improved eyesight due to its high Vitamin A content. On the other hand, paneer is a wonderful source of calcium and protein - essential components for maintaining a healthy body. When these two ingredients come together, they create a wholesome breakfast that ensures you have the energy you need for the rest of the day.





Here's how you can prepare Palak Paneer Laccha Paratha in the comfort of your home:







1. Boil the spinach, puree it, and mix it with wheat flour, cumin, and salt to make a soft dough.





2. Prepare the paratha filling by mixing grated paneer with red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, green chillies, onions, and green coriander.





3. Roll out the dough into thin rotis and spread the paneer filling on one of them. Place another roti on top and press gently.





4. Using a knife, cut thin strips of the paratha and roll them together to form a ball of dough.





5. Roll the dough out again into a flatbread.





6. Cook the paratha on a heated pan with ghee until it turns crispy.





7. Repeat the process to make more parathas and serve them hot with raita or chutney.











Go ahead and give this recipe a try! Don't forget to let us know how it turned out in the comments below. Enjoy your delicious Palak Paneer Lachha Paratha and make this weekend breakfast truly special.