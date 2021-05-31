For all those who prefer a vegan diet routine, it's time to be happy. Why, you ask? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a recipe of her version of ‘gluten-free' cheesecake. The colourful treat comes in three layers with a burst of flavours and nutrition. The chilled dessert has the goodness of dry fruits, mangoes and a tinge of vanilla, making it a unique combo to savour. “Eat a cheesecake guilt-free,” Karachiwala wrote in the caption cheekily as there is no cheese involved in this recipe. Here's how you can make it.





The ingredients required to prepare the base of the cheesecake include raw almonds (2 cups), 1/4 tablespoon of salt and 3 tablespoons of jaggery syrup. The second layer is made of 2 cups of soaked cashews, 1/2 cup coconut cream, 1/2 cup of jaggery syrup, 1/4 cup of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence. For the third layer, all you need is sliced mangoes.





Yasmin explained the process in the caption, “For the base: add the raw almonds, salt and jaggery syrup into a blender... once it's well combined, flat out a thin layer of the crust in your mould.” She then explained how to prepare the filling. “Add the soaked cashews, coconut cream, jaggery syrup, lemon juice, vanilla essence...Once it's combined well, add half of the mixture into the mould as the second layer,” she added. Concluding by revealing the third step of the recipe, the health expert wrote, “Blend the mangoes in the remainder as the third base. Freeze for at least three hours and enjoy.”

Here's the video of the vegan cheesecake recipe:

You can also give a try to Yasmin's recipe of delectable coffee cookies, which can be made in a few minutes. The chocolate-caffeine snack is also healthy.





We are up for trying the new three-tier flavoury cake. What about you?