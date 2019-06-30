This 5-Ingredient Protein-Rich Grilled Sandwich May Help You In Your Weight Loss Journey

Weight Loss: This 5-Ingredient Protein-Rich Grilled Sandwich Is A Great Addition To Your Diet

Super delicious, easy-to-make, and a saviour in the time of intense hunger pangs – we're talking about the good old sandwich. This incredibly delicious delight is quite versatile and can be experimented with in various ways. You can either go the classic way or get creative with it by sprucing it up with exotic ingredients. A wholesome sandwich is sure to keep you satiated for long. But wait, what if you're on a weight loss spree? Are you still permitted to gorge on these delectable delights? Can you really eat to your heart's content by stuffing in your choice of fillings in the sandwiches? If you're all perplexed and wondering what to include in your weight loss diet, we're are here to help you.





If you're someone who loves sandwiches, you need not give up on your favourite food to meet your weight loss goals. All you've got to do is tweak its fillings a bit and you're good to go. Fret not, we're not asking you to compromise on the taste either. Just bring this 5-ingredient flavourful yet healthy sandwich to your rescue, and you are sorted!





What makes this sandwich weight-loss-friendly is the presence of high protein and fibre-rich fillings. Grilled chicken and zucchini are the two prime ingredients that make this sandwich wholesome and nutritionally dense. Protein-rich chicken and high fibre zucchini is sure to keep you full for a longer spell. So, if you eat this sandwich in your breakfast, you are likely to stay full till lunch time and will save on the calories that you would have otherwise consumed due to untimely hunger pangs.

Chicken and Zucchini paired together is a healthy and weight-loss inducing combination







Here's How You Can Make This Protein-Rich Sandwich At Home:

Ingredients Required:





2 slices cooked chicken





1 zucchini, cut lengthwise





Half inch grated garlic





2 tbsp lemon juice





2 slices brown bread





1 tbsp refined oil (optional)





Method:





1. To begin with, take a bowl and mix in grated garlic along with lemon juice. This mixture will serve as a dressing for the sandwich.





2. Next, brush little oil over zucchini and chicken slices and place them over the grill over medium-high heat. Cook for a few minutes and turn sides to cook them from both ends, until tender yet a bit crunchy.





3. Now, apply a layer of the garlic-lemon dressing on a bread slice and place the grilled zucchini and chicken on the same slice. Cover it with the remaining slice of bread. Your healthy protein-rich sandwich is ready to serve.





Now, that we have shared with you a healthy yet delicious sandwich recipe, your weight loss journey won't be that boring and dull. Let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below.







