Talk about 'gharelu nuska' (home remedy) and the first thing that comes to our mind is haldi-doodh. Haldi-doodh, also known as turmeric milk or turmeric latte, has been a part of our daily life since eons. In fact, our mothers and grandmothers swear by haldi-doodh for every common disease- from cough and cold to muscle pain and more. Ever wondered why? It is because of the haldi (or turmeric). Turmeric is enriched with anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-septic properties that help prevent us from free radical damages. This is why turmeric holds a constant position in traditional medical practice. In Ayurveda, haldi is known to create a balance between vata, pitta and kapha. However, too much turmeric affects our body negatively. Hence, it is always advised to consult a nutritionist before adapting to any lifestyle changes.

Haldi doodh helps you keep warm in winter

(Also read: Should You Have Immunity-Boosting Kadha, Turmeric Milk, Lemon Water Every Day? Experts Bust Some Myths)

According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Turmeric includes a chemical compound called curcumin. This curcumin has the ability to get absorbed in the fat and tissues of our body and that is how it benefits the body." Besides the turmeric, milk in haldi-doodh also has a major role to play. It becomes a smooth medium through which "curcumin travels better and speedier to those fats and tissues facilitating its better absorption," adds Dr. Gautam. Moreover, haldi-doodh helps us keep warm, which makes it a perfect drink for the winters.

5 Health Benefits Of Including Turmeric Milk In Winter Diet:

1. Keeps You Warm:

Drinking haldi-doodh during the winters help you keep warm and fight the cold weather outside.

2. Boost Immunity:

Both turmeric and milk contain several essential nutrients that help boost immunity and nourish us from within.

3. Prevent Cold:

Haldi-doodh contains anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent free-radical damages in our body fight seasonal diseases including cough, cold, sore throat et al.

4. Cures Body Pain:

Winter often brings along muscle and joint pains. As per experts, having turmeric milk helps treat joint and bone issues and relieve pain.

5. Promote Skin Health:

If you are suffering from chapped lips and dry skin during the winters, then here we have haldi-doodh to your rescue. Turmeric milk helps promote healthy skin and nourishes you from within.





(Also read: Winter-Special: How To Make Masala Doodh (3 Easy Recipes))





We also bring you a masala haldi doodh recipe for you to include in your diet. Click here for the recipe of masala haldi doodh.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.