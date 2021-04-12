India is a land of diverse cultures. Hence, we get to celebrate various festivals all year-round. After celebrating Holi, Navroz and Easter, it is time to start prepping for Ugadi. Ugadi (or Yugadi) is basically the first day of New Year for the states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as per lunisolar calendar. Every year, it falls somewhere in the mid of April. This year, Ugadi falls on April 13, 2021 (Tuesday). It coincides with the first day of Chaitra Navratri. In Maharashtra and Goa, Ugadi is referred to as Gudi Padwa. Traditionally, this day is observed by cleaning houses, decorating it with rangoli, mango-leaf toran and meeting friends and family and exchanging gifts.

Besides, food plays a major role in this festival. People organize Ugadi-special meal at home where close ones gather to enjoy lunch or dinner. This meal generally includes various classic foods from the local cuisine. While choice of menu remains unique to each, one dish that holds a firm position in every menu is Ugadi-special pachadi. This special pachadi combines all the flavours our palate craves for - sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and piquant. It is also said that in Telegu and Kannada traditions, it is a symbolic reminder that one must be ready to experience every flavor of life throughout the year ahead. This ugadi pachadi is also offered as naivedyam while offering prayers to God on this day.

Ugadi-Special Food: How To Make Ugadi Pachadi | Ugadi Pachadi Recipe:

We have found the traditional Ugadi Pachadi recipe that include raw mango, neem flower, jaggery, tamarind pulp, red chilli powder/black pepper powder, salt and water. Some people also add banana, dry fruits, coconut, green chillies, fried dal et al. While it is always advised to use the fresh neem flowers for this recipe, if you do not get them, you may substitute with dried neem flowers.

You need to first soak the tamarind pulp in water and mix well. Strain if needed. Then add chopped jaggery and stir until the jaggery dissolves. Now, chop raw mangoes and add to it; then add neem flower, black pepper/ red chilli powder and salt and mix. Remember, if you do not get neem flower (both dried/fresh), replace it with methi seeds.

Click here for the complete recipe.

Prepare ugadi pachadi and enjoy the first day of the New Year. Happy Ugadi 2021, everyone!