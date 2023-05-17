Are you looking to make something different for breakfast? Do you want a dish that requires little prep and not much cooking time? Then you must check out our tomato besan omelette recipe. This is a veg omelette, where besan (gram/ chickpea flour) binds the ingredients instead of egg. Lightly spicy to taste, it is a delicious way to start your day. In my house, this is a breakfast staple that we have seen people of all ages enjoy. Some of us pair it with ketchup and green chutney. Others make a 'tomato omelette sandwich' by adding it between buttered slices of pav or other breads. It is also a good choice for a tiffin meal.

Is Tomato Besan Omelette Healthy?

You can enjoy this omelette plain or pair it with bread. Photo Credit: iStock

Besan is a rich source of vegetarian protein, making it a good substitute for eggs from a nutritional point of view. Its carbohydrate content is approximately half that of regular flour. Being high in fibre, it keeps you full for longer and thus may aid in weight loss. Besan is also said to promote overall gut health. As for tomatoes, this juicy veggie is full of vitamins and antioxidants that benefit you in many ways. They can boost immunity and improve your digestion. They are also rich in fibre while being low in calories. These are the two main ingredients of this veg omelette. The others are all equally healthy and only serve to further enhance the nutritional value of the dish. Now, learn how to prepare it for yourself:

How To Make Tomato Besan Omelette At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Veg Omelette

In a large bowl, mix besan, water, onion, tomato, green chillies, coriander, ajwain, red chilli powder and salt. Combine well to make a thick batter, then cover it and set aside for ten minutes. In a pan or tawa on low flame, spread ghee or oil as required for cooking the omelette. Ladle the batter in a circular shape and place tomato slices on top. Add ghee around the edges, cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Later, flip it over, add more ghee and increase the heat to medium. Cook the omelette for another 5 minutes, uncovered. Serve with ketchup and/or hari chutney.





Try making this no-egg omelette for your next breakfast and tell us how you like it. Another way of making a veg omelette is with bread and maida. You can check out the recipe video here.