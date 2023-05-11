When you are on a weight loss diet, you often have to give up many of your favourite foods: high-fat ice creams, deep-fried pakoras, cheesy takeaway pizzas and much more. This can make you feel rather demotivated. But it doesn't mean you cannot add some spice and yumminess to your meals. A good way to enhance your experience of eating any dish is to pair some chutney with it. Indian cuisine has so many chutneys to choose from, and most of them are super-healthy too. Opt for the right ingredients, and chutneys can be a helpful companion on your weight loss journey. We have narrowed down 5 quick and easy chutneys that you can start with:

Here are 5 Healthy And Tasty Chutneys You Can Enjoy On A Weight Loss Diet:

1. Hari Chutney

Green chutney is nutritious and easy to make. Photo Credit: iStock

This is one of the most popular chutneys in India, and there exist several versions of it. Hari chutney is typically made with mint (pudina) and/or coriander (dhania) leaves. This gives the chutney its lovely green colour and refreshing flavour. All of the ingredients are wholesome and won't pose a problem for your weight loss journey. Both coriander and mint are considered cooling herbs and are full of nutrients. They are said to ease digestion and boost metabolism, thus helping you manage your weight. Click here for one recipe for Hari Chutney.

2. Tomato Chutney

Tomatoes have a high water content (around 90-95%). They are also rich in fibre. Hence, tomatoes can promote satiety and help you stick to your weight loss goals. They are low in calories and rich in antioxidants and nutrients that promote your overall health. They also have a low glycaemic index, which helps keep your blood sugar levels under control. There are many versions of tomato chutney. For a Bihari-style recipe, click here. You could also make South-Indian style tomato chutney. Full recipe here.

3. Cucumber chutney

Cucumber chutney is full of amazing flavours

Like tomatoes, cucumbers are also high in fibre and water while being low in calories. They help keep you hydrated and also full for longer. They promote gut health and metabolism, thus aiding in weight loss. Cucumber chutney is another South Indian-style recipe you have to try. It contains the goodness of ingredients such as curry leaves, chillies, cumin, mustard, etc. All of these can also help you with your fitness goals. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

4. Peanut Chutney

Although peanuts are high in calories, they are rich in proteins and fibre. They take longer to digest, which can help curb your appetite and help you lose weight. They are also a good source of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Peanuts can provide you with a wholesome energy boost. If you want to make a dry chutney, try making Maharashtrian Shengdana Chutney (Full recipe here). You can also make a refreshing Farali Peanut Chutney, which contains curds. Find the recipe here.

5. Raw Mango Chutney

Green mangoes have ample benefits for those on a weight-loss diet. They have a low-calorie content but are rich in fibre. They can increase feelings of fullness, relieve digestive issues and improve your metabolism. Apart from drinking their juice and eating them plain, you can also use them to make a yummy chutney (which you can then store for a longer time). For a nutritionist-approved recipe, click here. You can also try making a different kind of kairi chutney, with more spices and a hint of coconut. Watch the recipe video here.





Now you can enjoy these tasty chutneys guilt-free, and still manage to keep your weight in check!

