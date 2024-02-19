Anybody who has ever been to Lucknow (and relishes non-vegetarian food), is aware of how delectable galouti kebabs are. The literal translation of galouti is “melt in mouth” which is something that these kebabs do, right from their first to last bite. These kebabs are spicy and flavourful and often enjoyed with roomali roti or paratha. But the real galouti kebabs are made of lamb. Today, we are with a vegan version of the same which is easy to make and delicious. So, if you are someone who is looking for a delectable plant-based kebab dish to enjoy, then look no further. This vegan galouti kebab recipe has come to satiate your tastebuds.





Vegan Galouti Kebabs are made of chickpeas and quinoa.

Why Should You Make Vegan Galouti Kebabs At Home?

Vegan Galouti kebabs are easy to make and super delicious. It is one recipe that does not require special ingredients to get the melt-in-mouth texture of these kebabs. Vegan galouti kebab makes for a perfect appetizer for your friends and family, and even yourself if you have recently shifted to a plant-based diet but crave something delicious. The ingredients of these kebabs, when combined with spices, make for an excellent recipe that can even be enjoyed as a standalone dish.

Are Vegan Galouti Kebabs Healthy?

Yes! Vegan Galouti Kebabs are not just healthy but also delicious. Its main ingredients are chickpeas and quinoa which has several health benefits. Chickpeas are packed with proteins which promotes a feeling of fullness and keeps your appetite under control. Chickpeas contain the same amount of protein content as found in lentils and black beans. Quinoa, on the other hand, is gluten-free and is packed with nutrients like zinc, folate, fibre, protein, and antioxidants.

Vegan Galouti Kebabs are tasty and easy to make!

How To Make Vegan Galouti Kebabs At Home: Recipe To Make Vegan Galouti Kebabs At Home

As mentioned above, Vegan Galouti Kebabs are easy to make, super delicious and healthy. To make Vegan Galouti Kebabs at home, blend cooked chickpeas and quinoa, and mix chopped veggies and spices in it. Combine all the ingredients with chickpea flour and cook until golden brown. And voila! your vegan galouti kebabs are ready to serve!





Want a step-by-step guide to making Vegan Galouti Kebabs? Click here for the full recipe.

Bonus Tip:

Serve these kebabs hot alongside tamarind coriander chutney or pickled onions. These kebabs also taste well with flatbreads like naans, roti, and paratha.





