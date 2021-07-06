If you have a family get-together or a hosting a lunch for friends, then we know your mind must be all over the place thinking about what to cook for appetisers and the main course. After all, no Indian gathering is complete without a bunch of delicious meals set on the table. As Indians, we have a habit of putting a feast, which will be of everyone's liking, taste, and will impress them, but deciding what to actually cook for appetisers can be a tedious task. So, if you are still sitting and wondering what to make, we have some easy recipes for some delicious starters that will amp up your feast.





Indian starters usually include crunchy samosas, pakodas, spicy kachoris or the flavorful Dahi chaat. But if you want to make something different and easy, check out these yummy recipes.

Here Are 5 Recipes For Indian Starters To Cook At Your Feast

1. Stir-Fried Chilli Chicken





This oriental recipe is here for the win. The mix of sauces with chicken and vegetables makes this dish succulent and yummy. You can cook this in half an hour, and people of all ages can enjoy it. For the recipe, click here.

2. Dahi Kebab





Hung card mixed with spices, herbs and rolled in deep-fried bread is a perfect starter for all ages. Dip it in the hari chutney, or pair it with a drink of your choice. The crunch texture and the soft filling will directly melt in your mouth. See the recipe here.





3. Aloo Bonda





A popular snack across south India, it is made with mashed potatoes mixed with spices and herbs and deep-fried till golden brown. Devour this dish with any chutney of your liking. Check out the recipe here.





4. Tandoori Gobhi





Smoked gobhi filled with masalas and cooked in an oven or tandoor indeed seems to be a dish straight out of a fancy restaurant. With this easy recipe of smoked gobhi, impress your kids and other family members. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Bhuna Masala Chicken Wings





Give the regular chicken wings a desi makeover with this recipe. The chicken wings are first coated in a thick masaledar batter, then pan-fried in oil. Cook it till the skin becomes crispy, and then enjoy with raw sliced onions and spicy chutney. Check the recipe here.

So, the next time you have a gathering at your house, make these yummy appetizers and let us know how did you like them!