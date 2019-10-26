Vegetarian Starter Recipe: How To Make Paneer Anardana Kabab For Your House Party

Let's admit it, no party is ever complete without some memorable food. If you are hosting one this weekend, it is natural for you to feel the jitters. While you always have the option of ordering in, but if you have some time in your hand, we'd advise you to cook at home. Not only would you be absolutely sure of the quality of ingredients, but would also be able to customise it according to your taste and liking. Make it fiery and hot or mild and flavourful, it is all up to you. If you are wondering what to cook that will please everybody in the room, don't worry we have got you covered. This Paneer and Aanardana Kabab recipe is one sensational starter that you could consider. We are sure it is going to be one of the most talked about delicacy of the party.





The recipe of paneer anardana kabab posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel is ideal for those who love a good mix of texture and flavor. Crisp from outside, soft from inside this melt-in-mouth delicacy is fairly easy to prepare and does not require you to stock up on many exotic ingredients. Anardana, is a common Indian spice that is easily available across all grocery stores. It has a pleasant sweet aftertaste. Make sure you opt for fresh paneer. Pair this delectable starter with mint chutney and make sure they are served hot.

Here's the recipe video of paneer anardana kabab













