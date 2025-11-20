South Indian cuisine enjoys a separate fanbase. From fluffy idlis and crisp dosas to the flavourful chutneys, each item adds its own little twist of personality. Speaking about the country's coastal delicacies, have you heard about Vendakkai Poriyal? This special dish has its roots in Tamil Nadu and is loved for its home-style charm. Vendakkai in Tamil refers to okra or bhindi and is stir-fried to perfection, often paired with steamed or curd rice and sambar. If you love bhindi and are eager to prepare Vendakkai Poriyal at home, then Chef Jake Dryan has got the perfect recipe for you.





In a video posted on Instagram, Jake Dryan shares that Vendakkai Poriyal is “a Tamil-style okra stir-fry built on mustard seeds, urid dal, curry leaves, peanuts, and gentle spices. Soft, roasted, slightly crisp around the edges. Ideal with hot rice.” Now, let us dive into the ingredients required to make this healthy and tasty vegetable dish, coupled with the recipe.

How To Make Vendakkai Poriyal I Bhindi Poriyal Recipe:

Vendakkai Poriyal Ingredients:

8 to 10 okra

1 small onion

1 tablespoon of finely-chopped urid dal

2 tablespoons of peanuts

1 tablespoon of brown mustard seeds

7 to 8 curry leaves

1⁄4 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1⁄2 tablespoon of chilli powder

Gingelly or peanut oil

Salt to taste

Vendakkai Poriyal Recipe:

First, slice the okra into small pieces and dry roast them in a pan for a few minutes before keeping them aside. Next, fry the peanuts in a small quantity of oil until they turn golden. Set aside. After that, pour some more oil, pop mustard seeds and urid dal. When the dal turns slightly golden, add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened and lightly golden. Then, add curry leaves and sprinkle some chilli powder and turmeric. Fry gently for a minute. In the next step, add the roasted okra and cook for 10 minutes until it is soft and lightly crisp. Finally, season with salt, add peanuts and serve with hot rice.



Watch the complete recipe video of Vendakkai Poriyal here:







The internet loved the preparation.





“Looks so good! This one goes well with chappathi/roti. Try adding tomato, which goes well with rice,” suggested a user.





“Add grated coconuts at the final stage, roast them as per your liking or have it fresh on the vendaikkai. 2. Skin the roasted peanuts and coarse grind along with roasted peppercorns and do this at the final stage for that nutty flavour,” shared another.





“You must have definitely been an Indian in your past birth,” noted an individual.





“That looks so good, I'm reminded of my mum now,” admitted one person.





Inspired by the recipe, a foodie said, “Gonna make this todayyy.”





So, this winter, indulge in the goodness of Vendakkai Poriyal.