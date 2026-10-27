Thepla is a staple in Gujarati households, often enjoyed for breakfast, during travel or as a quick snack. But have you ever wondered how these flavourful flatbreads are prepared in large quantities? A glimpse inside one of Gujarat's biggest thepla factories offers a look at the process. The video shared on Instagram shows a group of women cooking and packaging theplas in bulk.

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The video opens in what looks like a traditional Indian kitchen, where several women sit around multiple hot griddles, cooking round and yellow flatbreads. There are also glimpses of young girls packing the theplas in plastic sheets.





The cooking process starts with a woman mixing the flour with different spices and seasonings in an industrial mixing machine. She carefully keeps adding water and oil while the machine mixes the ingredients. Gradually, the loose mixture begins to come together and gives birth to a thick dough.

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Other women nearby divide the prepared mixture into smaller portions and arrange them in containers. Everyone works together to prepare the dough for the next stage of cooking. A group of women take individual portions of dough and flatten them into round shapes before placing them on hot griddles. Several flatbreads cook simultaneously as the women carefully handle and turn them.





Another group of girls is seen preparing and packaging accompaniments like green chillies and some kind of red chutney in small plastic bags. The video concludes with the young girl arranging a flatbread on a plastic sheet. She carefully wraps the prepared thepla, stapled with accompaniments, in clear plastic packaging. The food is now ready for sale.

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The entire process gives a fascinating look at how this Gujarati favourite makes its way from the factory floor to kitchens and travel bags across the country.