Food mash-ups often have a way of making familiar dishes look completely different. Lahore's famous katlama is one such example. Its large, crispy base and generously spread gram flour and lentil topping make it look surprisingly similar to a giant desi pizza paratha.





A video shared on Instagram shows how the delicacy is prepared in a local street shop. The clip begins with a glimpse of kneaded dough spread into a thin, large flatbread circle. It is topped with what looks like soaked lentils and coriander seeds.





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The vendor then lifts the flatbread and slides it into the hot oil to deep-fry it until it turns golden-brown and crispy on both sides. The last step is to remove it from the oil and cut it into slices to serve warm.

The dish reminded social media users of a desi pizza or a variety of paranthas. One user wrote, "For the people who don't know about this Food it's qatlama It's not unhealthy it's Pakistani pizza."





Another added, "Diesal Parota. Good for Artificial flavours and Natural gas supply in air."





Someone else commented, "Everything that is red is not pizza."





"To many calories," remarked a viewer.





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A user said, "Desi pizza with 1 kg oil."





"That's a qatlamma....used to have it loads when I was young," read a comment.





Would you like to try this desi pizza? Let us know in the comments below







