Indian cuisine is known to be a storehouse of good health. With an eclectic mix of spices and herbs, whole grains and pulses - there are so many ingredients in the Indian cuisine which nourish us from within. Protein-rich chickpea or chhole is one such popular grain which is commonly incorporated in many dishes. Boiled chickpeas are cooked in delicious onion-tomato gravy to pair with rice. Similarly, roasted chickpeas or chana is often munched upon as a delicious snack. Chickpea pancakes is the latest recipe to take Instagram by storm, and the delightful preparation is just like our Indian Besan ka Cheela.

Pancake is a popular American breakfast which is served with fruits, butter or maple syrup. The pancake batter is usually prepared with a mixture of flour, eggs, sugar and butter. The chickpea pancake is a spinoff from the same recipe, substituting all-purpose flour with chickpea flour - which is made by grinding the chickpea beans to a fine powder. This makes the chickpea pancake very high in protein. You can also use gram flour or Besan for the same recipe. All the ingredients are combined together and made into a fluffy pancake which can be served with vegetables or dips of choice.

How To Make Viral Recipe Of Chickpea Pancakes At Home:

Ingredients:





1/2 cup Chickpea Flour





1/3 cup Water





1 tbsp Oil





Pinch of Salt





Method:





1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Whisk until a smooth batter is formed. Add more water if necessary.





2. Let the batter rest for about 15-20 minutes.





3. Heat a non-stick Tawa with a pinch of oil. Keep on low-medium heat.





4. Pour a big spoon of the batter onto the pan, and spread it evenly across.





5. Cook till golden-brown, then flip the pancake on to the opposite side.





6. Serve hot and fresh!





So, try this chickpea pancake recipe for a quick and healthy meal which can be made easily at home. This viral recipe is rich in protein and so fulfilling - and will become your go-to recipe in no time!