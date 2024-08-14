Sabudana, also called sago or tapioca pearls, is a popular ingredient in Asian cooking. It is a starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant and contains a high amount of carbohydrates. It is usually consumed during fasting in India in the form of Khichdi, Kheer and Vadas. Tapioca pearls are also used to make the trendy Bubble or Boa Tea from Taiwan. Now, we have a new viral sabudana recipe trending all over Instagram - Sabudana Dumplings. Posted by Chef Kirti Bhoutika, the unique and tempting recipe video has gone viral, clocking about 14 million views so far.





"When I saw these popular Sago Dumplings from Thailand, I knew I had to make them," the chef shared in the caption.

Are Sabudana Dumplings Sticky Or Difficult To Eat?

The delicious Sabudana Dumplings are chewy in texture. After steaming these properly as the recipe instructs, you will get soft and delicious dumplings that do not stick to your teeth. Further, you do not need any special dumpling steamer to make this recipe. You can steam them in any regular steamer, just remember to grease the steamer well before using. Now, let's learn how to make these exciting Sabudana Dumplings as shared by Chef Bhoutika.

Also Read:When "Time Is Short But Pizza Is Life", Make This Viral 60-Second Pizza Quesadilla

How To Make Sabudana Dumplings | Sago Dumplings Step-By-Step Recipe

For Sabudana Dough:

1. Soak 1 cup of sabudana in 1 cup of hot water. Let it sit for 2-3 hours.

2. Knead into a soft, sticky dough. Keep your hands wet or oiled, and flatten the dough with your palm. Make the wrapper as thin as possible.





For Filling:

1. Heat oil in a pan. Add finely chopped carrots, beans, cabbage, and garlic. Saute until the carrots soften.

2. Add chilli sauce, light soy sauce, salt, pepper, grated tofu, chopped peanuts, and jaggery. Mix and cook until well combined.





For Steaming:

1. Place the filling in the centre of the flattened dough.

2. Wrap it up, and steam the dumplings for 15 minutes. Your chewy and flavourful Sabudana Dumplings are ready!







Foodies on Instagram are excited to try this interesting Sabudana Dumpling recipe. Here are some reactions in the comments section:





"Seen something creative and mass appealing recipe after a long time," a viewer wrote. Another added, "This is a really good alternative to dim sum."

Also Read:"Rice Paper Croissant" Is The Latest Food Trend Going Viral On Social Media





An impressed foodie said, "Now that's so creative, and looks delicious!!" One more commented, "Those look so good and can easily be made at home." Another chimed in, "Wow !! looks delish. something different than usual dumplings!! Thanks for this!! Can't wait to try."





Do you like this Sabudana Dumpling recipe? Share with us in the comments section.