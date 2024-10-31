Food experiments are going viral these days, and many beloved desi dishes are getting creative fusions. You have likely come across videos featuring exciting twists on favourites like pani puri, samosas, and dosas. A popular trend in these experiments includes instant noodles, particularly Maggi and Wai Wai. Recently, a new video circulating on Instagram showcases a unique recipe for potato Wai Wai. Yes, you read that right. The process begins by boiling a specific amount of water in a pan. Once it reaches the boiling point, two packets of Wai Wai noodles are added to cook.





In another frying pan, chopped potatoes, chillies, garlic and onions are sauteed in oil. Salt is added to taste, and then an egg is incorporated to create a bhurji-like mixture. Finally, flavorful seasonings are stirred in, followed by boiled Wai Wai noodles. The mixture is combined thoroughly while keeping the frying pan on low heat, resulting in a delicious meal that's ready to serve and savour. The caption atop the video reads, "Unhealthy obsession with Wai Wai."





The video has already gained 2.2 million views. Check out how social media users reacted to this:





A few users were extremely mesmerised by the recipe.





One user wrote, “Awesome, this is a meal for every middle-class kid. Alu (Potato) is added so that the kid feels full and studies longer. It's an emotional touch rich kids who hate alu (Potato) won't understand.”





Another one wrote, “When I was a kid..my mom used to make chowmein using potatoes. Trust me, guys. IT TASTES HEAVEN!!!”





“I make Wai Wai exactly like that for my mum,” read another.





Someone else said, “This is so my kinda food, soul food.”





However, a section of foodies were not happy with the addition of potatoes to the recipe.





One person asked, “Aalu? Bhen seriously? (Potato? Sister seriously?)”





Another user mentioned, “Potato makes me angry.”





“Everything was fine but potato,” read another comment.





A comment read, “Har type ki noodles me Indian tadka ki jarurat nai hoti (Not every type of noodles needs an Indian twist).”





What do you think about the potato Wai Wai recipe? Do let us know in the comments section.