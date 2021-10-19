Do you remember the time when our mothers would force us to eat carrots and include them in our diet in every way possible? At that time, we might not have understood the importance of eating carrots. But, now we know how vital this root vegetable is to gain Vitamin A. Vitamin A is a micronutrient that can neither be produced nor stored by your body. So how do we exactly gain a sufficient amount of this vitamin? Well, first, it's vital to know that Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin. If you eat a low-fat diet, there are chances that you won't be able to consume enough or absorb a sufficient amount of nutrients. Without this essential micronutrient, problems like dry skin, itching and poor eyes would be more prevalent than ever.





(Also Read: 5 Hidden Signs and Symptoms of Vitamin A Deficiency Often Ignored)





So for you to load up a good amount of Vitamin A, we bring you certain foods that can help in the same.

Here Are 5 Foods That May Help Boost Vitamin A Intake:

1. Carrots

Carrots are another popular vegetable in both Indian and international cuisines. According to researchers, one-cup portion of carrots may give roughly 334 percent of your daily vitamin A requirement.

2. Dairy Products

Whether it's milk or other dairy products, vitamin A is the one component that you will find in dairy products. So you can indulge in milk, plant-based milk, yoghurt and cheese for vitamin A.

(Also Read: 5 Plant-Based Foods Rich In Vitamin A To Include In Your Daily Diet As Per FSSAI)

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is the most nutrient-dense vegetable available. This nutrient-dense vegetable is high in protein, vitamin C, vitamin A, and calcium. Salads and soups are also delicious ways to enjoy it.

4. Bell Peppers

Green or red bell peppers are other good sources of vitamin A and antioxidants, and calcium. Salads, pasta, and other dishes are all good ways to incorporate this vegetable into your diet. In addition, it's high in carotenoids and has anti-inflammatory qualities.

5. Tomatoes

The vivid red tomatoes are a good source of vitamin A, and they're thankfully used a lot in everyday cooking. You may prepare tomato soup and tomato chutney with tomatoes in addition to using them as a base ingredient in our gravies.

So without waiting, add these foods to your diet and gain vitamin A.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.