Baingan ka bharta is one of those dishes that have a love-hate relationship with people. While some love this dish, others fret at the idea of having it in their next meal. Some even find it extremely boring and bland. Now, making bharta doesn't necessarily mean that we have to use baingan for it. Did you know you could use other ingredients as well to make bharta? Yes, you heard that right. The process remains the same, all you have to do is swap baingan with something else, and you'll be good to go. Today, we're excited to share a Bengali-style bhorta (bharta) recipe that is made using masoor dal. It makes for a delicious option for people who do not enjoy the taste of the regular baingan ka bharta.

What Is Bengali-Style Dal Bhorta?

'Bharta' is basically anything that is mashed. As mentioned above, this Bengali version of bharta is made with masoor dal. The dal is mashed just like baingan and then combined with the rest of the ingredients. It is slightly spicier in taste, but you can always adjust the quantity of the chilies as per your preference. Another thing that stands out in this bharta is that it uses mustard oil instead of regular oil. This helps give this bharta a unique taste.

What To Serve With Bengali-Style Dal Bhorta?

You can relish Bengali-style bhorta as is. But if you truly want to relish its taste, do not forget to pair it with some steamed rice. You can also drizzle some ghee over it for some additional richness and flavour. It'll definitely help keep you full and make for a delicious lunch meal.

Bengali-Style Dal Bhorta Recipe: How To Make Bengali-Style Dal Bhorta

Making this bharta is not complicated at all. All you need are a handful of ingredients along with some patience. First, soak the masoor dal in water for around 15 minutes, and then boil it until the water dries up. Keep it aside to cool down. Now, heat mustard oil in a pan and add dry red chillies to fry them. Fry the garlic cloves as well. Keep aside. In a bowl, mash the dry red chillies with salt. Add green chillies, mustard oil, garlic, and onion, and mash again using your hands. Add fresh coriander leaves and combine everything together. Finally, add the boiled masoor dal and mix well. Gently shape it into a dome, drizzle some ghee on top, and serve with rice.





For the complete recipe for Bengali-style dal bhorta, click here.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're interested in trying more such Bengali-style recipes, click here.