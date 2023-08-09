Weekdays can be quite hectic, barely leaving us with any time for ourselves. We are so preoccupied with work during the day that only a wholesome dinner meal seems like a quick fix to take away all our tiredness. In most Indian households, you'll find sabzi and roti as a constant part of weekday dinner. They are easy to make, can be transformed into a myriad of versions, and are full of flavour. While we're all aware of regular bhindi ki sabzi, aloo ki sabzi, and baingan sabzi, did you know you can make a scrumptious sabzi using onions as well? Yes, you heard that right. Onions are usually used as a base for several recipes, but today we're going to introduce you to a dish that has onion as the star ingredient and will elevate your dinner meal in no time: Rajasthani malai pyaaz sabzi.

What Is Malai Pyaaz Sabzi?

As the name suggests, this sabzi has malai and pyaaz as the main ingredients. This unique sabzi hails from the state of Rajasthan and gives an interesting twist to onions. To make it, baby onions are roasted and cooked in a creamy and flavourful tomato-based gravy, then topped with kasuri methi. It doesn't take much time to prepare and tastes best when paired with roti or paratha. Once you try it out, we're sure you'll want to keep making it again and again. Tip: You can also add some cashew nut paste to this sabzi for extra richness.

Rajasthani Malai Pyaaz Sabzi Recipe: How To Make Rajasthani Malai Pyaaz Sabzi

To make this sabzi, first, we need to roast the baby onions. You can either air fry them or simply cook them in a pan on a low flame. Make sure to drizzle some oil and add salt over them before doing so. Now, heat some ghee in a kadhai and add jeera, bay leaf, and black cardamom. Roast them well, and then add chopped onions, green chillies, ginger, garlic, red chilli powder, haldi, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and add water and tomato puree. Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook for around 7-8 minutes. Once done, add fresh cream and cook again for a few minutes. Next, add the roasted baby onions and combine everything together. Finally, top it with some cream and garnish with kasuri methi and fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for Rajasthani malai pyaaz sabzi, click here.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this delicious pyaaz ki sabzi at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do let us know how they liked it in the comments below.