Pita bread is a soft, round, flatbread that's popular in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. It's made from flour, water, yeast, and salt, and it's baked at high temperatures, causing it to puff up and form a pocket. The best part about pita bread is that it can be used in a variety of dishes, including sandwiches, wraps, and salads. It's also a healthier alternative to traditional bread, as it's lower in calories and fat. Due to this, pita bread is becoming more widely available in grocery stores and restaurants around the world. However, if you're confused about what to pair with this Middle Eastern bread, you're at the right place. Here are some delicious side dishes that go perfectly well with pita bread. Take a look.





Here're 7 Side Dishes To Pair With Pita Bread:

1. Hummus (Our Recommendation)

This classic dip made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic are a perfect complement to pita bread. Hummus has a savoury, tangy flavour that pairs well with the mild, slightly nutty taste of pita bread.

2. Tzatziki

Tzatziki and pita bread are a classic combination in Greek cuisine. It is a cool and tangy yogurt-based dip that is typically flavoured with garlic, cucumber, and dill. This Greek dip makes for a refreshing and tangy addition to pita bread.

3. Chicken Caesar Salad

Another side dish that goes perfectly well with pita bread is the classic chicken caesar salad. This salad not only makes the bread feel lighter but also adds the right amount of protein to the meal. It also helps you keep full for a longer period of time.





4. Grilled Vegetables

If you're someone who's a vegetarian, then a side of fresh vegetables is the perfect option for you. Grilled veggies like zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers make for a delicious and healthy addition to pita bread.

5. Tabouli

Tabouli is a fresh herb salad made with parsley, mint, tomatoes, and lemon juice. It is high in fibre and vitamins, and when paired with pita bread, it can make a balanced and nutritious meal that's also satisfying and flavourful.

6. Falafel

Falafels are a popular Middle Eastern street food and pair perfectly with pita bread. These crunchy delights are made from ground chickpeas that are seasoned with flavourful herbs and spices. The contrast in textures between the crispy falafels and soft bread creates a satisfying balance in each bite.

7. Roasted Sweet Potato

Roasted sweet potatoes have a natural sweetness that pairs well with the mild flavour of pita bread. They are also a healthy source of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, making them a healthy and tasty pairing.







So, the next time you're confused about what to pair with pita bread, keep these tips in mind!