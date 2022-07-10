If you had a bad haircut or are suffering from hair fall, all you want is for your hair to grow back fast. As per nutritionist Pooja Makhija, you can help your hair grow back longer and thicker by adding three simple ingredients to your diet. In a video, Pooja Makhija has explained that ingredients such as amla, flax seeds and curry leaves can play an important role in hair growth. The nutritionist began the video by saying, "I am giving you three ingredients present in your kitchen right now that are going to make your hair stronger and thicker."





Starting with amla, she says that it is an easily available ingredient that is rich in Vitamin C. "The collagen that it promotes is the reason why your hair grows thicker and stranger," Makhija adds in the clip.





Speaking about flax seeds, Makhija says that it is rich in Omega 3. There are "several studies that show that it makes hair thinning less and hair grow stronger."





The third ingredient is curry leaves, Makhija says, adding that it is rich in Beta-carotene and Vitamin E. She advises adding curry leaves into a glass of vegetable juice.

Now, look at the nutritionist's caption, "Easy hacks to longer manes. I use two or more of these at least 4-5 times a week and my hairdresser is amazed how often I need a haircut. Psssst the curry leaves are also a great hack to slow down #greying. Use fresh Amla when available or then ready juice when not."

Pooja Makhija ends the clip by adding that while hair growth depends on genetics and age, following a healthy diet can help in having strong and thick hair.