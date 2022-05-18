One food that features in all breakfast menus worldwide is bread. Toasted, grilled, fried or just buttered up - bread can be cooked in various ways to give us a variety of dishes to make breakfast every morning delightful. If you are looking for quick Indian-style bread breakfast recipes that are also unique, here we have some great options for you. These 5-min bread breakfast recipes were shared on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' and we think these will come in handy for all of us during hurried mornings.





Here Are 4 Breakfast Recipes Made With Bread In 5 Mins

1. Instant Aloo Burger

Cut the bread in a round shape with the help of a small steel bowl. Grind the sides of the bread to make bread crumbs. Mash boiled potatoes and mix with salt, some common spices, rice flour and the bread crumbs. Spread schezwan sauce on a round bread piece, place onion, tomato, capsicum and paneer slices on top of it. Make tikkis with the aloo mixture and close the bread with it. Dip the base in besan batter and fry.

2. Bread Veggie Pancake

Grind bread pieces; add suji to it along with green chillies ginger, curd and some water to make a smooth batter. Add chopped onions, capsicum, tomatoes and carrots. Season with salt and spices and also add fruit salt. Roast to make pancakes.

3. Bread Aloo Roll

Mash boiled potatoes, add green chillies, ginger, cumin powder, coriander powder, chaat masala, red chilli flakes, salt, chopped onions and coriander leaves. Mix well. Make small rolls with the mixture. You can add more seasoning to make different flavoured rolls. Stuff in wet bread slices and fry.

4. Bread Pakoda

Make bread toasts with schezwan sauce. Take besan and season with salt and spices. Add chopped veggies like onions, tomatoes and carrots. Add water and mix well. Dip bread toasts in the besan batter and cook on both sides of the toasts.





Watch the complete video of all these bread breakfast recipes here:





