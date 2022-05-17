Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast ingredients in the world and for all the right reasons. Often considered a superfood, this versatile ingredient is loaded with many nutrients and health benefiting properties. Hence, many health experts and nutritionists worldwide recommend eating eggs for breakfast. The popularity of eggs goes beyond any particular country or region; so much so that you will find a wide variety of egg-based recipes across the globe. In fact, you also get enough room to experiment and get creative with this 'eggceptional' ingredient. However, due to our hectic work schedule, spending time in the kitchen seems impossible. Running errands, packing lunch, and many more things to do; isn't it?





Keeping all these things in mind, we bring you a list of egg recipes that you can prepare in just 5 minutes. All you need is eggs, bread and some spices. That's all! Wondering what those recipes are? Click here.

Here's A List Of 5 Min Egg Recipes You Must Try For Breakfast:

Scrambled Eggs- Our Recommendation

One of the most popular and tastiest egg recipes. Creamy, comforting and yet luxurious, start your morning with this divine scrambled egg recipe. Once you try this foolproof recipe, you won't eat scrambled eggs any other way. Click here for the recipe.

Mug Omelette

We all know that eggs make the most nutritious breakfast. Plus, you can add almost any kind of spices or veggies in an egg and cook it with room for experimentation. So, this time, try out this delicious recipe of mug omelette. This one is sure to be ready in no time! Click here for the recipe.

5-Min Cheesy Egg Toast

Now here we found a cheesy egg toast recipe that can be prepared in just 5 minutes. Try out this dish as your next morning meal, click here.

5-Min Egg Bites

These egg bites are also called 'egg appe'. These are tiny, round egg balls that will rivet your kids' attention and will work up their appetite, the moment they see them on their plate - wondering how to make it? Click here.

French Omelette

The last one is this very famous French recipe. This omelette is probably one of the easiest omelettes one can make at home. This French delicacy requires only eggs, milk and butter. Find the recipe here.

Try out these recipes at home and let us know how they turned out in the comment section below.



