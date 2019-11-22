Watch: How To Make Bhuna Masala Chicken Wings At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Bhuna Masala Chicken Wings are an Indian version of regular chicken wings

Surprise your family and friends with this unique chicken recipe

For more amazing recipes, subscribe to NDTV Food YouTube channel

Do you also crave a bucket full of spicy chicken wings in the middle of the day? Do you also slurp at a mere mention of fiery hot wings? If yes, then you've come at the right place. There's no denying that chicken makes for a truly satisfying meal. But do we really need to order online or go out to have those drool-worthy chicken wings? We think, not. Yes, we know we all have those days when we feel too worn out and are not in the mood to spend hours toiling in the kitchen, but did you know cooking chicken wings isn't really that tough?! While the juicy, fiery flavours may not be a ideal choice for some, we have a quick and easy chicken wings recipe that will not only satiate your palate but will also be prepared in a jiffy.





Bhuna Masala Chicken Wings are not your usual chicken wings but are an Indian version of chicken wings that come mixed with exotic masalas. Marinated with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli, coriander, cumin and salt, chicken wings are then sautéed with onion, tomatoes, capsicum and lemon juice. This would be a semi-gravy state and you can serve it in both main course as well as in starters. Try this at home and surprise our family and friends, we bet they will ask for more.





(Also Read: 11 Best Chicken Leg Recipes | Popular Chicken Recipes)





Here's the recipe of bhuna masala chicken wings from NDTV Food's Youtube Channel. For more amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia subscribe to NDTV Food YouTube channel.

Watch: Bhuna Masala Chicken Wings









