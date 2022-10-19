The wedding day is one of the most awaited days in one's life. However, it can also be one of the most tiring and stressful events, especially for the bride. From waking up early, getting ready, to making sure all the arrangements are in place, greeting friends and family throughout the day and more - it is inevitable for the bride to feel exhausted. And it is during these times that one feels like gorging on their favourite food. Recently, in a video that has been making the rounds on the internet, a bride can be seen relishing a pizza before her wedding ceremony and the internet can totally relate.





The video was shared by an Instagram page named 'anmolbyirvanandrupinder'. In the clip, we can see a bride fully dressed in her traditional wedding attire, sitting on a chair with a box of pizza. She can be seen enjoying a slice of it and we can totally relate to her love for pizza! "POV - You're bridechilla goals and pizza is life." read the caption in the video. Take a look at the full video here:







Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 431K times, has 6.9K likes and several comments. Internet users couldn't help but share their reactions to the video. "When you can't do without pizza!" wrote one user while another said, "Hume tuh shadi wale din kuch bhi acha nahi lag raha tha, bahut tension thi (I didn't like anything on my wedding day. I was so tense.)" Many others tagged their friends and family in the comments section.











Well, this is not the first time that we've seen a bride relishing food on her big day. In the month of May this year, a video of a bride sipping cold coffee while driving went viral on the internet. Netizens could totally relate to her love for cold coffee. Click here to know more about the story.













What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!