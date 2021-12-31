After rushing from one deadline through another, it is on the weekend that we get some time to relax and spend some time with our loved ones. This weekend is extra special as it also marks the end of the year! The best way to celebrate almost every occasion, especially New Year's Eve, is to indulge in delicious food. Rather than ordering food, why not make something scrumptious at home for dinner? We have found an easy recipe just for you. Welcome the New Year by indulging in a Mexican delicacy, the burrito!





Traditionally, the burrito is a non-vegetarian delicacy that has meat as its filling. But this recipe has been specially designed for the vegetarians out there. With easily available ingredients, you can easily whip up this veg burrito for your dinner.

This veg burrito is easy to make!

Veg Burrito Recipe: How To Make Veg Burrito

For the burrito, you'll need to make the filling and hot sauce separately and then assemble the burrito together.

For the hot sauce, you'll need to saute onions, chopped tomatoes and dry red chillies and grind it to a smooth sauce. Then saute the sauce in a pan and season it with salt, pepper and ajwain. the hot sauce is ready.





For the filling, you'll need to boil and mash rajma (kidney beans). Heat butter in a pan, saute onions till they are translucent. Add the mashed rajma, tomato puree and tomato sauce. Mix it well. Season it with salt, the filling is ready.





Now, spread the filling on the tortilla, pour the hot sauce. Spread some sour cream on top and garnish it with cheese. Wrap it like a burrito and you are good to go.





Watch the Veg Burrito Recipe Video in the Header Section.





Try out this recipe and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!



