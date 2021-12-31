With New Year's eve is right around the corner, we can't help but be excited about celebrating it with our friends and family. We are ready to end the year on a happy and high note. While our party outfits for the occasion are ready, we need a little help to plan the food and drinks for the last party of the year! The occasion has to be memorable so we need only the best of the best ideas. As always, we have your back! We have brought to you the recipes of some of the most delicious cocktails that you can make for your New Year's Eve party.





New Year 2022: Here Are 5 Evergreen Cocktail Recipes To Make Your NYE Memorable:

1. Cosmopolitan

This classic vodka drink is an extremely popular cocktail all around the world. prepared in a martini glass, the cocktail has a sweet taste with a hint of tang. All you need to do is fill the shaker with cranberry juice, vodka and lemon juice and shake it!





Click here for the recipe of Cosmopolitan.

Add image caption here

2. Margarita

The margarita is very often considered a vacation drink, but you don't have to be on a holiday to enjoy it! Just add ice cubes, lime juice, Cointreau and tequila in a shaker and shake it well. Salt the rim of the margarita glass and pour the drink.





Click here for the recipe for Margarita.

3. Sangria

Sangria is a delicious cocktail prepared with red wine. This signature drink is very easy to make and served in a wine glass. You'll need to soak chopped fruits (apples, oranges, seasonal fruits, etc) in wine and once the fruits are soaked, the drink is ready.





Click here for the recipe of Sangria.

Add image caption here

4. Mulled Wine

If a cold cocktail is not your cup of tea, then this delicious mulled wine is for you. Melt sugar in a pan. Add cloves cinnamon and bay leaves. Next, add fruit peel and juice. Pour in vanilla essence and red wine and let the drink come to a boil. Mulled wine is ready!





Click here for the recipe for Mulled Wine.

5. Bloody Mary

Unlike most cocktails, this drink tastes savoury, not sweet. Start by adding salt to the rim of a tall glass. Add ice cubes, tomato juice, tobacco sauce, lime juice and vodka. Stir well and serve. The name of the drinks comes from the bright red colour of the tomato juice.





Click here for the recipe for Bloody Mary.





Try out these delicious cocktails this New Year's Eve!









