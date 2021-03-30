Tea is something almost all of us need to start our day in the morning or recharge ourselves in the evening, or for both. Tea has an innate ability to instantly lift us up (read: wake us up) and it tastes best when paired with a crunchy biscuit for a light snack. We have grown up eating store-brought biscuits that come in a variety of flavours and textures. It's only now that we have begun to realise that they might be laden with harmful preservatives or excessive oil or sugar content. If you, like all other recently-turned health fanatics, want to try homemade biscuits or cookies, we have a recipe for you.

These diet cookies are made with whole wheat flour with a hint of semolina. Do you love the biscuits that come with jam jelly filled in the centre? This recipe will make the same for you but with much-healthier gur. We found this amazing recipe on YouTube channel 'Let'scookwithtina'.

Here is the step-by-step recipe to make diet biscuits/cookies at home:

Step 1- Take one cup whole wheat flour in a bowl. Add 1 tsp semolina (sooji) and 1 tbsp ghee, mix well.

Step 2 - Add a dash of salt and some gur (jaggery to the bowl) and knead lightly.

Step 3 - Add milk gradually and start kneading again.

Step 4 - Make dough and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

Step 5 - Punch and knead the dough again and make small balls from it.

Step 6 - Roll each ball to make a small but thick roti.

Step 7 - Cut out small roundels from the centre of each roti.

Step 8 - Make a small hole in the centre of each cookie and fill it with gur. Place them on a tray greased with oil or butter.

Step 9 - Bake in oven or cooker for around 30 minutes.

Watch the full recipe video of diet cookies:

