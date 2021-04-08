Ask any seafood lover and you'll know that prawns sit on the top of their desired food list. It's not just in coastal areas that prawns are favoured by non-vegetarians, they are equally popular in rest of the country too. Fried or sauteed, prawns make for an excellent snack, always. And the best part is that they take just a couple of minutes to cook. So, if you have guests coming over and you have no time to make those time-consuming tikkas or kebabs, just pick this recipe to make a delicious prawn snack in just 5 minutes.



The recipe of butter garlic prawns was shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.



Follow these easy steps to make yummy butter garlic prawns' snack at home:



Step1 - Heat olive oil (or any other oil of your choice) in a pan. Also add some butter. Add 8-10 chopped garlic cloves and saute till garlic changes colour (less than one minute).



Step 2 - Add washed, deveined medium-sized prawns and cook for 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side for another 2 minutes.



Step 3 - Add black pepper powder, chilli flakes, dry parsley (you can also use mixed Italian herbs), salt to taste, mix well and cook everything on medium flame for just one minute.



Step 4 - Add juice of half a lemon and the prawn dish is ready to serve.



Watch the complete recipe video of butter garlic prawns:



