Watch: Filling And Weight-Loss-Friendly, This Vegetable Pancake Is An Ideal Breakfast Recipe For Dieters

Ever dropped dieting midway because you found some of the 'dieting' foods inaccessible, exotic or plain expensive? Trust us, you are not alone! While avocados, quinoas and flaxseeds can do wonders for your weight loss diet, but that doesn't mean that there is nothing in your regular kitchen pantry that you can put to use. Seasonal veggies that you get in your neighbourhood market are a great source of fibre, which takes the longest to digest. If you are feeling full for a longer spell, you are much less likely to tuck into anything fattening, salty or sugary.





This delicious breakfast recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi packs the goodness of onions, corns, carrots, green onions, mushrooms, sweet potato and some garlic and chilli paste. The pancake is made with all-purpose flour. If you ask experts, they would often recommend swapping maida with atta, but maida, if consumed in moderation is not so bad a deal for your waistline after all. Moreover, this recipe is not your typical paratha laden in ghee and butter. It is a teeming with goodness of fresh veggies and their natural minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Remember, you need to get the measurements right for this one, if you do not want fragmented pancakes for your breakfast. In this video posted on Alpa's YouTube Channel 'something's Cooking With Alpa', she tells us for three cups of vegetables you need three cups of flour. Therefore, you can scale down or scale up the ingredients accordingly but make sure the ratio is maintained.

Here's the recipe of filling vegetable pancake recipe for breakfast. Enjoy!





