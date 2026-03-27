Every year, as Navratri comes to an end, on Ashtami and Navami, families celebrate Kanjak. Little girls (and sometimes boys) are invited home, treated like goddesses, their feet washed, and then comes the best part: plates full of puris, warm halwa, and flavourful chana. But this year, something about Kanjak has left people uncomfortable. A video posted by Vaibhav Malik has been going viral, showing kanjak food thrown on the streets.

Viral Video Shows Wasted Kanjak Food On The Road

While riding around his area, Vaibhav Malik started noticing kanjak food at several corners of the area. There were untouched plates of halwa, puri, and chana dumped on roadsides, disposable plates tossed near walls, and shockingly, heaps of prasad lying around peepal trees. In the video, he points at the mess and says, “Look at this condition. Our mothers wake up early and cook with so much devotion, and this is what happens.”

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Then he explains that kids don't just visit one house. They go to 10–15 homes in a single day. At every house, they're served food. Now, how much can a child actually eat? When kids are full or simply can't carry more, the food ends up on the streets. The same food that was prepared with so much love and faith ends up wasted.





Instead of just complaining, Vaibhav offers solutions that are actually practical:

Skip disposable plates. Serve food on steel plates and have kids eat properly.

Not every child needs a full serving. Even half a poori is okay.

Instead of random invitations, share food with those who will truly value and consume it.

The Internet Had A Lot To Say

People online didn't stay quiet. In fact, the comments section became a full discussion.

One user wrote: “This usually happens when we invite well-off families. Try feeding those who don't get to eat this regularly, you won't see wastage.” Another made it very clear, “This has nothing to do with kids. It's adults who need to think.” Some people shared how they've already changed things, offering chips, chocolates, and stationery. And honestly, these ideas feel refreshing.





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Kanjak is a beautiful tradition, and no one wants it to disappear. At its core, it is about respect for the girls you invite, the food you serve, and the effort that goes into it. And wasting that food goes against everything the ritual stands for.